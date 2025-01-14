Mahakumbh: Is Yogi becoming a bigger Hindutva face?

In the latest episode of Capital Beat, hosted by Neelu Vyas, the political undertones of the Mahakumbh at Prayagraj were dissected by panelists Shivraman Balasubramaniam, journalist Sunita Aron, and veteran political commentator Sharad Pradhan. The discussion revolved around Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s strategic use of the Mahakumbh — a religious mega event — to rebrand himself as a prominent Hindutva icon and potentially outshine Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The panel explored the extensive government involvement, the event’s amplified scale, and the emerging dynamics within the BJP.

Massive government involvement

Shivraman Balasubramaniam, reporting from Prayagraj, highlighted the unprecedented scale of government organisation and spending on this year’s Mahakumbh, calling it a "government-organised religious event." With an estimated budget exceeding Rs 7,500 crore, the event’s grandeur is evident in the transformed cityscape adorned with posters of Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Modi. Balasubramaniam criticised the exaggerated attendance figures, noting claims of up to 50 crore attendees, which he deemed unrealistic and politically motivated.

The panelists pointed out the political propaganda embedded in the event. According to Balasubramaniam, the painting of walls with Hindu imagery and the renaming of rituals like “Shahi Snan” to “Amrit Snan” further underscore the overt Hindutva push. Sunita Aron remarked, “Yogi is trying to prove himself as a bigger Hindu leader than Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.”

Yogi vs Modi: A power struggle?

While the Mahakumbh, a significant religious event, has become a platform for Yogi to assert his political clout. Sharad Pradhan observed, “Yogi’s objective is to create an impression that no Kumbh has been better organised than that under his leadership.” He added that this is part of a larger effort by Yogi to position himself as a potential successor to Modi in the Hindutva ecosystem.

The panel discussed Yogi’s efforts to outdo Modi’s initiatives, such as the grand celebrations at the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir. By leading the Mahakumbh preparations from the front and courting the international media, Yogi aims to project himself as a national and international Hindutva leader, challenging the BJP’s central leadership.

Religious polarisation and exclusion

A controversial aspect of this year’s Mahakumbh is the exclusion of Muslim vendors and the whisper campaigns discouraging their participation. Balasubramaniam noted, “Muslim traders are refraining from setting up shops within the Kumbh area due to fear and unofficial pressure.” Sharad Pradhan echoed this sentiment, criticising the communal undertones and noting that even the sale of meat has been temporarily banned in the region.

Sunita Aron added, “This is part of Yogi’s divisive politics, aimed at consolidating the Hindu vote bank by sidelining Muslims economically and socially.” She also highlighted Yogi’s symbolic efforts to align himself with Hindu religious leaders, securing support from key organizations like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Akhada Parishad.

Strategic rebranding and international ambitions

The discussion revealed that Yogi's ambitions extend beyond Uttar Pradesh. By hosting international media and positioning himself as a global Sanatan leader, Yogi is leveraging the Mahakumbh as a launching pad for his political rebranding. Pradhan observed, “He is trying to cast himself in a new mold before the international media, creating a larger profile to compete with Modi.”

Sunita Aron suggested that Yogi’s strategic positioning makes it increasingly difficult for the BJP leadership to sideline him. “He’s making himself indispensable within the party by becoming a key Hindutva figure,” she said.

Conclusion: A tipping point for BJP dynamics

As the Mahakumbh unfolds, it is evident that Yogi is using the event to consolidate his position within the BJP and the broader Hindutva ecosystem. While his actions have bolstered his image among Hindu hardliners, they have also highlighted the growing tensions between the BJP’s central leadership and its rising regional star.

Sharad Pradhan concluded, “Yogi’s efforts to outshine Modi may succeed in elevating his stature, but they also risk creating deeper rifts within the party.” As the Mahakumbh progresses, the political implications for the BJP and Yogi Adityanath’s future will become increasingly apparent.

