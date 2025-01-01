As the heady aroma of spring wafts through India's ancient streets, a millennia-old tradition continues to intoxicate both culture and consciousness. Bhang—the cannabis-infused elixir that has flowed through the subcontinent's veins since 1000 BC —isn't just a drink; it's a portal into India's mosaic of spirituality, celebration, and artistic expression. From the mystical gatherings of...

As the heady aroma of spring wafts through India's ancient streets, a millennia-old tradition continues to intoxicate both culture and consciousness. Bhang—the cannabis-infused elixir that has flowed through the subcontinent's veins since 1000 BC —isn't just a drink; it's a portal into India's mosaic of spirituality, celebration, and artistic expression. From the mystical gatherings of Maha Shivaratri to the technicolour chaos of Holi, this sacred preparation has transcended its humble origins as a religious offering to become a cultural phenomenon, intertwining itself into Bollywood's glittering fabric. Iconic songs like “Jai Jai Shiv Shankar”, “Bhang Ke Nashe”, and the pulsating “Rang Barse”, showcase bhang's transformation from a spiritual sacrament to a cultural emblem, bridging traditional and contemporary, captivating both Holy men and movie stars alike.

Every day, through the rhythmic grinding of his weathered mortar and pestle, Ravi Vijay Kumar Jaiswal brings alive the ancient art of bhang-making in the heart of Indore's bustling Sarafa Bazaar. At the helm of Jai Shree Mahakal Bhang Gota, a government-sanctioned shop that has stood the test of time for nearly nine decades, Jaiswal's skilled hands work with practiced precision, transforming cannabis leaves into a smooth, emerald paste—a craft he's perfected over twenty years in the trade.

Glasses of thandai with Om written using saffron.

“This isn't mere intoxication,” he says with the conviction of a guardian of tradition, rolling the freshly prepared bhang goli between his fingers. “This is Rajwadi Yoga Nasha—a royal, yogic experience.” His eyes light up as he laments how younger generations are losing touch with this cultural heritage. “While alcohol corrupts the viscera, bhang purifies it,” he explains.

At 35, Jaiswal speaks of bhang with the reverence reserved for sacred offerings. “This is Bholenathji's Mahaprasad. The cannabis plant appears under various guises in Hindu literature: as 'vijaya' in Ayurvedic manuscripts and 'samved' in Tantric writings,” he says, referencing its mentions in religious texts. “From its use in Ayurvedic medicine to its consumption by everyone—young and old, men and women alike—bhang transcends age and gender,” Jaiswal adds, emphasizing its deep-rooted place in Indian culture.

The winding streets of India’s holiest cities—Varanasi, Pushkar, and Mathura—resound with many ancient tales passed down by wandering holy men. Among these, the most compelling narrative emerges from the Puranic scriptures' account of Samudra Manthan—when gods and demons, bitter rivals united in an unprecedented alliance, churning the primordial waters in search of amrita, the nectar of immortality. But their cosmic experiment had devastating consequences. From the depths emerged a poison so potent its mere vapours threatened to annihilate all existence. As panic gripped both divine and demonic ranks, Lord Shiva stepped forward—gathered the deadly venom and consumed it, making the ultimate sacrifice to preserve the three realms of existence.

His beloved consort, Goddess Parvati, pressed her hands against his throat, preventing the poison from spreading through his body. The venom's potency turned his neck a striking blue, earning him the epithet “Neelkanth”—the blue-throated one. It was then, tradition holds, that bhang was offered to Shiva as a cooling balm for his poison-scorched throat. This mythological moment resonates deeply with Hindu spiritual philosophy, particularly in the concept of the throat chakra—an energy center believed to filter negative elements from body and mind, much as Shiva filtered the cosmos-threatening poison.

Bhang being processed for consumption.

An elderly sage from Ujjain—known locally as the Ganja Baba—shares another vivid narrative that links the ancient threads of bhang to Hindu cosmology. “According to ancient lore, Lord Shiva's first encounter with cannabis was serendipitous,” he says, adding “After a heated argument with his consort Parvati, the mighty Lord Shiva stormed out of their celestial abode, retreating into the pristine wilderness of the Himalayas. Exhausted from his wanderings, he sought rest beneath an unassuming plant. Upon awakening with hunger gnawing at his divine form, Shiva partook of the leaves surrounding him. What followed was nothing short of miraculous—his anger melted away like mountain snow in spring, replaced by a surge of rejuvenating energy and newfound contentment.”

According to the Sadhu Baba, this transformative experience led Lord Shiva back to his family, and the plant in question—Cannabis—was forever sanctified in Hindu tradition. Delving into the story's deeper meaning, the Baba emphasizes that, “Through this tale, ancient wisdom suggests that liberation from worldly troubles sometimes requires a shift in perspective. Yet notably, even in his altered state, Shiva remained true to his cosmic responsibilities. The leaves served not as an escape, but as a tool for processing negative emotions and returning to a state of divine equilibrium.”

Today, particularly in Northern India, bhang remains deeply woven into the cultural fabric, its use so commonplace that most residents have experienced its effects at least once. The plant's sacred status isn't merely a modern interpretation—cannabis finds mention in the ancient Atharvaveda (1200-1500 BCE), where it's exalted as one of Earth's five most sacred plants. This millennia-old recognition underscores India's complex relationship with cannabis as a tool for spiritual awakening, a tradition that continues to evolve in the modern era. While popular culture often portrays bhang consumption as a divine tribute to Lord Shiva, the truth reveals a more profound symbolism.

Many shops offer bhang in various forms including biscuits and barfis.

Deep in the Upper Himalayas, the Naga babas and Aghoris, their bodies smeared with sacred ash, retreat into mountain caverns for years of solitary meditation, emerging only for the momentous MahaKumbh Mela—Hinduism's grandest spiritual gathering held every twelve years. Central to their practice is bhang, that has sparked both reverence and misconception in Indian spiritual life. In Shaivite tradition, bhang isn't consumed to emulate or please the deity—rather, it represents the surrender of all earthly intoxications to the divine. Mystic ascetics offer these substances to Shiva as a symbolic sacrifice of life's impurities, seeking spiritual elevation and divine grace in return. The next MahaKumbh, set for early 2025 in Prayagraj from 13th January to 26th February, will once again see these figures descend from their Himalayan homes.

Yet, for devotees who see bhang as a spiritual bridge to Lord Shiva, government-sanctioned shops in Indore, Varanasi, Jaisalmer, Pushkar, Mathura, Noida, and Hampi ensure access year-round. These shops offer bhang in various forms—rolled into chewy balls, blended into lassi with yogurt, water, and spices, or infused into thandai and sweet treats like bhang laddus, dry-fruit bhang laddus, bhang biscuits and barfis.

Jaiswal demonstrating the intricate art of preparing Bhang Thandai shares, “We've perfected four signature flavours," he explains, gesturing to his workspace. “Our specialties are almond, cashew, rabri, and dry fruit mix.” The shop operates under strict government oversight, with Jaiswal explaining that their bhang supply comes from official quotas. “It's provided in dry form, and we process it following traditional methods,” he notes.

Jaiswal meticulously crafted his dry fruit mix variation, incorporating a complex blend of ingredients: almond paste, mango seeds, rabri, pistachio paste, melon seeds, fennel seeds, and black pepper. The process involves careful sieving and mixing techniques, which Jaiswal insists are crucial for achieving the authentic taste. He then adds cardamom powder, explaining how it creates a unique flavour profile. When discussing dosage, Jaiswal reveals that some long-term customers consume up to 50 tablets, though he emphasizes “Regular users can maintain alertness for 7-8 hours without intoxication.”

The cannabis plant carries a complex legal and cultural history.









The preparation culminates in an artistic flourish as Jaiswal creates an Om symbol using pure saffron, highlighting the drink's spiritual connections. During festivals like Holi, the shop transforms into a cultural crossroads where marigold-decorated menus guide both international tourists and local families seeking the traditional beverage. Jaiswal emphasizes the drink's purported health benefits, citing improved sleep, appetite enhancement, and potential blood sugar regulation. “Vijaya brings peace of mind and physical wellness,” he states, underlining the beverage's traditional role in Indian culture.

Legal and cultural history

In India, however, the cannabis plant carries a complex legal and cultural history. The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act of 1985 defines the boundaries of legality surrounding cannabis use. This legislation is often linked to the influence of Reagan-era drug policies and India’s adoption of the 1961 Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs, which controversially grouped cannabis with hard drugs. Under the NDPS Act, the resin of the cannabis plant is classified as illegal, while the seeds, stems, and leaves are not. This legal distinction creates space for the traditional use of bhang—a paste derived from grinding the plant's leaves and stems. Unlike weed made from the flowers of the plant, or hashish derived from its resin, bhang is legally permissible.

Licensed shops selling bhang, such as Jaiswal’s, must obtain and regularly renew permits from the local excise department. Once a bhang shop secures a permit from the local excise department, it is allocated a monthly quota of cannabis by the government—determined by the shop’s sales capacity and average customer footfall. During non-festive months, when demand is low, bhang sellers often stockpile raw materials in preparation for the festive season, when sales surge. Despite the fluctuating demand, the government-issued monthly quota remains constant, adding another layer of complexity to this tightly regulated trade.

Historically, bhang, has been used in India for medicinal purposes, from treating epilepsy to depression—paralleling modern uses of THC oil in scientific research. Bhang is also considered a symbol of success, with a dream of bhang interpreted as a harbinger of wealth in North Indian folklore. While the origins of such beliefs are obscure, they reflect the enduring mystique surrounding the plant. Another interesting fact is that one of Shiva’s many names, Soma, translates to “intoxication” in Sanskrit. However, these representations symbolize his transcendence from worldly influences rather than literal consumption. In this context, bhang serves as an aid, but without spiritual discipline and development, its use remains ineffectual, underscoring the need for mindful engagement with the plant’s powers.

Whether you're sipping bhang thandai or lassi during Mahashivratri or Holi festivities, remember: the sacred herb's role in Hindu tradition is far more complex than modern stereotypes suggest—reminding us that sacred texts often carry deeper messages.