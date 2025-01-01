‘Will spit, urinate’: Seer seeks ban on non-Hindu shopkeepers at Mahakumbh Mela

Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi defines the Mahakumbh Mela at Prayagraj as a “yajna of unity”, the chief of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), Mahant Ravindra Puri, has ironically called for a ban on non-Hindu shopkeepers at the fair.

‘Safety, sanctity can be maintained by banning non-Hindus’

Hinting that people who are not Hindus follow poor hygiene practices, Puri said non-Hindus should not be allowed to set up tea, juice and flower stalls as they may “spit and urinate”. Such practices he reasons may anger the Naga saints, triggering communal altercations at the mela.

“We have said that tea shops, juice stalls, and flower shops should not be allowed for them. If they are given these shops, they will spit and urinate, and our Naga saints will be forced to take action,” IANS quoted him as saying.

He, however, said that such altercations can be avoided and “sanctity” of the event maintained if non-Hindus are not allowed.

“Our fair must be beautiful, clean, grand, divine and peaceful. It is essential to keep non-Hindus away to maintain the safety and sanctity of the event,” he was quoted as saying.

Modi’s message of unity

Puri’s statement comes days after Prime Minister Modi in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ podcast said the event brings the message of unity and urged those visiting Kumbh Mela to eliminate all forms of discrimination in their minds.

Stressing on the diversity of the festival, Modi said the event which will see a vast congregations of saints, sages, scholars and ascetics from different orders will erase the distinction of caste and communities.

“The speciality of the Maha Kumbh is not only in its vastness. The speciality of the Kumbh is also in its diversity. Crores of people congregate for this event. Lakhs of saints, thousands of traditions, hundreds of sects, many akharas, everyone becomes a part of this event. There is no discrimination anywhere, no one is big, no one is small. Such a scene of unity in diversity will not be seen anywhere else in the world,” the prime minister had said.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the conduct of the Mahakumbh Mela beginning January 13, 2025.