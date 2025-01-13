Maha Kumbh Mela begins in UP with more than 40 lakh people taking holy dip at Sangam

The Maha Kumbh Mela commenced at Sangam - the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers - on Monday (January 13) with more than 40 lakh people from different walks of life taking the first holy dip.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the Maha Kumbh to be held from January 13 to February 26 will elevate India's ancient cultural and religious traditions to global prominence.

"So far, more than 40 lakh people have taken a dip," Maha Kumbh Mela officer Vijay Kiran Anand told PTI.