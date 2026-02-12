With Naravane backing Penguin, Rahul pivots to India-US trade deal

After former Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane endorsed Penguin's statement that his memoir Four Stars of Destiny remains "unpublished", the Congress party has strategically pivoted to other issues—particularly the India-US trade deal—believing it has already achieved its messaging goals on the Ladakh standoff controversy.

On February 10, Gen Naravane posted on social media: "This is the status of the book", while sharing Penguin's statement. The publishing house had earlier clarified that the book has not been published, despite reports of both hardcover and soft copies circulating.

Rahul's stance

Gen Naravane's post came hours after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi challenged the publisher's version, telling reporters: "I believe Naravane ji has made certain statements in his book that are inconvenient for the Government of India and the Prime Minister. Obviously, you have to decide whether Penguin or the former Army Chief is telling the truth."

Rahul pointed to a three-year-old tweet from Naravane stating "Just follow the link to my book…Jai Hind", and argued: "Either Mr Naravane is lying, or Penguin is lying. I do not think the former Army Chief would lie. Penguin says the book has not been published, but the book is available on Amazon."

Parliament sees strategic shift

On Wednesday (February 11), Parliament witnessed a shift in the Congress's attack strategy. Rahul Gandhi used jujitsu to corner the government over the India-US trade deal. He claimed the Modi government has been "choked" under pressure and controversially suggested that the Epstein Files, which allegedly name an industrialist close to the government, may have influenced the trade agreement.

Notably, he did not mention Naravane's book during his parliamentary speech.

Sources within the Congress told The Federal that the party has decided to move on, sensing it achieved its objective of highlighting the government's handling of the 2020 Ladakh standoff with China.

'Public should decide'

"Naravane's book was never the issue. Whether it is published or unpublished, the important thing is PM Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh didn't let the Army fire when the Chinese tanks entered our border in Ladakh in 2020," claimed a senior Congress leader who served as minister during the UPA government told The Federal.

The leader explained that the goal was to convey to the public that the government "wasn't brave enough" to defend India's territories. "The media has blocked us. They don't show what the Opposition is doing. So the best way was to tell this in Parliament; today you have everyone talking about it. I am sure even those who didn't know what happened in Ladakh in 2020—since it was COVID—got interested in it. Our job is done. Now the public has to decide."

Opposition leaders defend strategy

Senior Congress leader and MP Syed Naseer Hussain told The Federal: "What is it in the book that the government didn't allow LoP Rahulji to speak in Parliament? I won't go into technicalities about whether the book was published or not; the point is about accountability. You talk about a 56-inch chest size. Where was your bravery when the Army wanted an order for decisive action against China?"

Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi said the controversy achieved its purpose. "There is no doubt that the issue raised by Rahulji has gone to the ground. The move has done its job. Everyone in the country is thinking about it. Whatever Rahulji wanted to convey, it has gone to the people."

Pratapgarhi claimed this is the first time the government has been forced on the backfoot regarding China. "Otherwise, the government was not even acknowledging it. They had surrendered it since they couldn't get any political benefit out of it."

When asked about Naravane's latest endorsement of Penguin's statement, Pratapgarhi questioned: "His old tweet is already there. Rahulji yesterday showed it to the media as well. He should be asked whether his latest tweet is right or the old one. The basic question should be for Naravane and Penguin. Penguin already tweeted that the book is available on Amazon. If the latest tweet is right, under what pressure have they posted it?"

Farmers take centre stage

Congress insiders told The Federal that Naravane's latest tweet, saying his position and Penguin's are not different, actually helped the party transition to what it considers more pressing issues—particularly the India-US trade deal and its impact on farmers.

"The farmers of this country have the power to change the government. We have seen that in the past. Only farmers have been successful in making this government go on the backfoot. You have an example of the now-abolished three farm laws," said another senior Congress leader.

"It is essential to talk about the farmers' issues. We don't want to sound like we don't care for them. We are there for them. We are because of our annadata (food providers). That is why you saw Rahul Gandhiji talking about food, about farmers producing it in his speech. It was a strategic decision."

The trade deal has sparked anxiety amongst farmers who fear that zero import duties on US agricultural products will make their crops uncompetitive in local markets. A party functionary told The Federal that Rahul will meet representatives of farmers' organisations and trade unions on Friday to discuss the agreement. On February 12, several farmers' groups and trade unions held a Bharat Bandh against the India-US trade deal.

Singular focus

On the party's parliamentary strategy, Pratapgarhi said issues evolve daily during sessions. "Last session they (the government) brought in MNREGA at the last moment. They have now done the trade deal with the US. Our focus is on that. Today, Rahulji openly spoke about it. So, it is not like there is any confusion within the party. Our leader's line is the party's line. The whole party is on one pitch with Rahul Gandhi."

Lok Sabha MP Kumari Selja told The Federal that Rahul has successfully raised questions the government must answer. "The point is to bring it into the public domain. There are questions you need to ask the ruling party. That is allowed. It is what Parliament is all about."

She added: "We put something there and we asked the ruling party to clarify and they failed to do that. Rather, they have tried to muzzle the voice of our leader, the LoP. He raises an issue and they need to answer. But you have seen they don't want to listen to any opposing voice time and again. Let me say not even opposing—anything they are not comfortable with."