Rahul Gandhi slams India-US interim trade deal, calls it ‘wholesale surrender’

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday (February 11) tore into the Centre over the India-US trade interim deal, accusing it of having “sold India”. He dubbed the trade deal a "wholesale surrender", alleging that not only has India’s energy security been handed over to the US but also for the first time the interest of Indian farmers has been compromised.

“You have sold India. Are you not ashamed of selling India? You have sold our mother, Bharat Mata. You have no shame,” said Rahul during the Union Budget.

Rahul’s Epstein jibe at PM

Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul alleged that he has sold India because he was being choked by them, in an apparent reference to the US. He further alleged that the PM was afraid because of the Epstein files.

“I know the PM would not sell under normal circumstances. He has sold India because they are choking him; they have a grip on his neck. There is fear in the PM's eyes. He can't look straight in the eyes. There are 2 reasons - the Epstein case, because 3 million files are still locked up,” said Rahul.

At this point, Jagdambika Pal, presiding over the House, barred any mention of the Epstein files.

Remarks on Hardeep Puri expunged

When Rahul referred to Gautam Adani saying, “Mr. Adani is not an ordinary businessman. His company is not an ordinary company. The case in the US is targeted at the PM, not Mr. Adani. It is targeted at the financial structure of the BJP,” Pal said, such allegations would not be allowed.

“There is a businessman called Mr. Anil Ambani. I want to know why he is not in jail. His name is in the Epstein files. He was introduced by a minister called Mr Hardeep Puri,” said Rahul.

Pal responded, saying such allegations will not be allowed as they pertain to a matter pending before the judiciary. He further stated Rahul has levelled a charge against a minister, and as per Rule 353 no such allegations can be made in the House unless the member against whom allegations are being made is given notice. The Chair then ordered Rahul's allegations against Hardeep Puri be expunged from the record.

Handling Trump

Rahul said that had an INDIA Bloc government negotiated the trade agreement with the US, it would have told US President Donald Trump that he should treat India as an equal.

“What is surprising to me is what happened in the deal. If the INDIA alliance was negotiating with President Trump, what we would say is that the most important thing in this equation is Indian data; you want to protect your dollar so please remember that the biggest asset that can help you do that is lying with the Indian people,” said Rahul.

“Second, if you want access to this data, talk to us as an equal and not as if we are your servants. We would say Mr. Trump, we are going to protect our energy security,” he added.

‘What have you done about tariffs? ’

Taking a dig at the Centre over the US tariffs on Indian goods, Rahul said that the fact that average tariffs were 3 per cent and now it is 18 per cent is “absurd”.

“What have you done about tariffs? At the beginning, 3 per cent was the average. It is now up to 18 per cent. US imports will go up from 46 billion dollars to 146 billion dollars. This is absurd. And they have no commitment to us; we are just standing there like fools. Our tariff has gone up from 3 per cent to 18 percent and theirs has come down to zero,” he said.

‘Textile sector is finished’

“What have you done to textiles? US has reduced Bangladesh's tariff to zero, and our tariff is 18 per cent. What do you expect our textiles people to do. They are dead, finished. If Bangladesh imports US cotton, they have 0 per cent tariffs,” added Rahul.

He further alleged that the Centre has jeopardised the interest of Indian farmers, stating that for the first time in Indian history, the farmers are facing a storm.

“You have opened a door to mechanise American farmers and crush our farmers. No PM has ever done this befor,e and no PM after you will do this. It is disgraceful,” he added.