Opposition parties slam US aggression in Venezuela, Centre’s tame response

In the first collective and public stand on Venezuela taken by several Opposition parties, leaders from across the political spectrum—primarily Leftist—came together at a public meeting in Delhi on Monday (January 12) to strongly condemn what they described as “US aggression” against Venezuela, including the “kidnapping” of its elected President Nicolas Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores.

The leaders also criticised the Narendra Modi-led Union government’s response, terming it subservient to US interests and divorced from India’s anti-imperialist foreign policy tradition.

Also read: Trump describes himself as 'Acting President of Venezuela' in Truth Social post

The meeting, organised by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), was moderated by former CPI(M) General Secretary Prakash Karat. Those present included CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby; D Raja, General Secretary of the Communist Party of India; Tiruchi Siva, MP and Leader of the DMK in the Rajya Sabha; Thol. Thirumavalavan, MP and National President of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK); Ravi Rai, politburo member of CPI(ML) Liberation; G Devarajan, General Secretary of the All India Forward Bloc; and RS Dagar, Central Secretariat Member of the Revolutionary Socialist Party.

Samajwadi Party MP Javed Ali Khan, Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha, and Aam Aadmi Party MP Sandeep Pathak were unable to attend due to various personal and political reasons but conveyed their support for the meeting and the resolution adopted.

Resolution

The resolution unanimously adopted by the parties stated: “We, the political parties of India, representing its people, unequivocally condemn the US aggression against Venezuela and the kidnapping of its elected President, Nicolás Maduro, and First Lady, Cilia Flores. We also denounce the US threats against Cuba, Mexico, Colombia, Iran and Greenland.”

Also read: Why has India stopped short of condemning US action against Venezuela?

“These actions by the United States violate the UN Charter, which calls for respect for national sovereignty and non-interference in the internal affairs of sovereign countries,” it added.

Criticism of government’s reaction

Describing Washington’s actions as driven by economic interests, the resolution said US aggression was “a brazen attempt to seize Venezuela’s rich natural resources, particularly its oil.”

The document also mounted a sharp critique of the Indian government’s position.

“The people of India cherish their freedom and sovereignty and wish the same for the people of all countries. India’s foreign policy once reflected this proud legacy. However, the foreign policy pursued by the present BJP-led Union government has departed from this tradition. The government has succumbed to US pressure and is unwilling to stand in defence of the rights of the Global South,” it said.

Also read: Trump’s raw power politics and what it means for India

The resolution concluded with a demand that the government reverse course.

“We demand that the government change this subservient foreign policy and assert its independence. We urge the Government of India to explicitly express its solidarity with the people of Venezuela, Cuba, and Palestine, and to condemn US aggression,” it said.

Appeasement-oriented approach doesn’t work

Addressing the gathering, VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan said the Union government’s response had been limited to a “mild statement after pressure from the international community,” which, he argued, reflected “the continuing weakness of the Modi government in confronting US aggression”.

“The Modi government’s appeasement-oriented approach towards the United States has yielded no benefits for India. The US president has demanded that India stop purchasing Russian oil and has enacted legislation empowering him to impose a 500 per cent tariff on countries that continue such purchases. This move will severely harm India,” he said.

Also read: Explained: Why did US attack Venezuela?

The VCK leader added that while discounted Russian oil had primarily benefited the Modi government’s corporate allies, “the consequences of US retaliation will ultimately be borne by the Indian people.”

He asserted, “India will not allow itself to be reduced to a neo-colony of the United States.”

‘Matter of Sovereignty’

DMK leader Tiruchi Siva framed the issue as one of principle and sovereignty. “Sovereignty and self-determination are one’s own country’s properties. No other nation or any other authority has the power to violate or to infringe upon it. But it has become the habit of the US for long,” he said.

Listing the countries targeted by the US, he said the latter felt emboldened after repeatedly acting against nations such as Iraq, Iran, Guatemala, Libya, the Philippines, and Hawaii. “No, we will not allow that,” he said.

Pointing to the breadth of political participation at the meeting, Tiruchi Siva added, “India is always a democratic country. Whatever the ruling party may think, but all the political parties who believe in democracy and republic and in the sovereignty of any country are here. And we again insist, we again reiterate that we are for the Venezuelan people.”

'Dictator of the world'

CPI General Secretary D Raja launched a scathing attack on both US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling Trump “the dictator of the whole world” and describing India’s silence as “shameful.”

Also read: Maduro's capture: Why India prefers not to criticise Trump’s actions

Questioning the Prime Minister’s globalposturing, Raja asked, “Are you not ashamed of calling yourself as Vishwaguru? When you are keeping quiet, bowing before American imperialist power, Donald Trump, what is the point of calling yourself, boasting yourself as Vishwaguru?”

Questions on government’s foreign policy

Referring to the G20 summit hosted in Delhi, he said, “That was the time they declared they will fight for reforms in international financial institutions, including World Bank and IMF. And they declared they will stand for South-South cooperation. Now we are asking this Modi, where is South-South cooperation? Are you for South-South cooperation? Are you in support of developing nations?”

CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby said the US president was “adding new countries into his list of places” every day as part of “expansionist, aggressive, militaristic policies.”

Criticising the Modi government’s foreign policy, Baby said, “This policy of Narendra Modi government doesn’t have any resonance with the view of the people of India. Indian people had to fight imperialism, British imperialism. Indian people stand against imperialism. But the Government of India is taking a foreign policy which has nothing to do with Indian tradition, which has nothing to do with the ethos of Indian people.”

Also read: Maduro is out, but that doesn’t mean Venezuela is captured

Bottom line

Summing up the meeting, moderator Prakash Karat described US actions as the “naked and blatant use of military power” and stressed the need for public mobilisation.

“The stand that the government of India has taken on Venezuela and the attack by America is not at all shared with the views of the Indian people. It is therefore very necessary to mobilise support to ensure that the government of India also reverses its position and comes out clearly taking a stand in support of the sovereignty and independence of Venezuela and all countries of the Global South,” he said.