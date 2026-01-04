Trump warns Colombia’s president to ‘watch his a**’, threatens Cuba, Mexico too

Barely hours after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was captured and flown to the United States in a swift military operation, US President Donald Trump issued blunt warnings to several Latin American countries, signalling that Washington’s intervention in Venezuela could mark the start of a wider regional crackdown on what he describes as “narco-terrorist states”.

Speaking to reporters as Maduro was transferred to a prison facility in New York following Operation Absolute Resolve, Trump warned Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro to “watch his a**,” accused Mexico of being run by drug cartels, and suggested Cuba could soon face heightened US pressure.

Warning to Colombia: “Watch his a**”

The most unsavoury remarks were directed at Colombian President Gustavo Petro, a vocal critic of the US military operation in Venezuela and of Washington’s expanded naval deployments in the Caribbean.

“He’s making cocaine and they’re sending it into the United States,” Trump said, referring to Petro. “So he does have to watch his a**.”

Also Read: Explained: Why did US attack Venezuela?

The comments came after Petro condemned the US capture of Maduro as an “assault on the sovereignty” of Latin America and warned that Washington’s actions could trigger a humanitarian crisis. Petro has repeatedly criticised Trump’s anti-drug strategy, including US military patrols and the possibility of strikes on drug-production facilities in Colombia.

Mexico: “The cartels are running the country”

Trump also escalated rhetoric against Mexico, saying “something will have to be done” about a country he claims is controlled by drug cartels. While acknowledging Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum as “a good woman”, Trump said she was not truly in charge.

“The cartels are running Mexico. She’s not running Mexico,” Trump said, adding that he has repeatedly asked Sheinbaum whether she wants US help to “take out the cartels” — an offer she has consistently rejected.

Cuba “next”? Rubio fuels speculation

Cuba, a close ally of Maduro that has long provided Venezuela with security and oil assistance, also featured prominently in post-operation messaging from Washington.

Also Read: Trump claims US captured Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro, wife after strikes

Secretary of State Marco Rubio hinted that Havana could be next in line. “If I lived in Havana and I was in the government, I’d be concerned — at least a little bit,” Rubio said. His statement is reflective of Washington’s long history of interventions in the region.

Trump echoed the sentiment, calling Cuba a “failing nation” under President Miguel Díaz-Canel and describing its political system as one that has caused decades of suffering. He said the US wanted to “help the people in Cuba."

Regional shockwaves

Maduro’s capture has triggered strong reactions across Latin America, reviving long-standing anxieties about US interventionism in the Western Hemisphere. Trump made little attempt to soften the message, saying Washington’s goal was to ensure stability, energy security, and unquestioned American dominance in the region.

“We want to surround ourselves with good neighbours. We want stability. We want energy,” Trump said. “That country has tremendous energy, and it’s very important that we protect it.”