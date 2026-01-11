‘Make a deal before it’s too late,’ Trump warns Cuba

Days after capturing Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro, US President Donald Trump on Sunday (January 11) warned Cuba to sign a deal "before it is too late". "THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA - ZERO!" Trump posted on Truth Social.

In the post, Trump claimed that Cuba has lived for many years on large amounts of oil and money from Venezuela, and threatened Cuba that no oil or financial support would be provided unless it strikes a deal.

Venezuela now has the United States of America, "the most powerful military in the World (by far!)", to protect them, "and protect them we will", Trump wrote.

The social media post comes a week after US Military captured Venezuela President and his wife on drug charges.

Following the arrest, Trump had announced that Venezuela would be providing 30 to 50 million barrels of high-quality oil to the US at its market price.

Venezuela and Cuba have long-standing bilateral trade ties, which include development, financial transactions and exchange of assets.