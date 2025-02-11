Amid firestorm over vulgar remark, Ranveer Allahabadia gets NCW summons
NCW has also summoned other guests on 'India Got Latent' and its producers for a hearing on February 17
Expressing “strong concern” over remarks made by popular YouTubers including Ranveer Allahabadia and Samay Raina in the show India’s Got Latent, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday (February 11) summoned the influencers and the show’s producers for a hearing on February 17.
“The National Commission for Women (NCW) has expressed strong concern over the derogatory and racist comments reportedly made by YouTubers on the show India's Got Talent,” NCW said in a statement dated February 11.
‘Comments violate dignity of individuals’
Stating that the commission has taken serious note of the “vulgar” and “offensive remarks” made on the show, besides Ranveer, the NCW named show’s host Raina, and Apoorva Makhija, Jaspreet Singh, and Ashish Chanchlani, as well its producers, Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra in the summons.
"These comments, which have sparked widespread public outrage, violate the dignity and respect owed to every individual, particularly in a society that upholds equality and mutual respect. In light of this concern, under the instructions of NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, a hearing has been scheduled to address the controversial remark made by the content creators on India's Got Latent," the NCW said in its statement.
NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has asked all parties concerned to appear before the panel at 12 noon on February 17, 2025, at its office in New Delhi.
Cyber Department to summon shows all 30 guests
Ranveer’s comment about parents and their sex life in the show has snowballed into a major controversy with the issue reaching the precincts of Parliament.
The content creator’s apology for his remarks has done little to soften the blow against him and the show’s makers with multiple complaints filed against them.
On Tuesday, the Maharashtra Cyber Department registered an FIR against India's Got Latent. An official told PTI that summons will be sent to about 30 guests who participated in the show from the first episode till now.
The suo moto (on its own) FIR was lodged by the cyber cell after Allahbadia's distasteful comments on the show triggered a storm, said the official.
According to the official, the Cyber Department has registered the case under relevant sections of the IT Act and sought removal of all episodes - total 18 – of the comedy show.
YouTube blocks episode
Following orders from the government, YouTube India has also blocked the episode in which the controversial comment was made.
"The 'India Has Latent' (India's Got Latent) episode on @YouTube with obscene and perverse comments by Ranveer Allahbadia has been blocked following Government of India orders," Kanchan Gupta, senior adviser in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said in a post on X.
A team of Mumbai Police was spotted outside Allahbadia's residence on Tuesday. The YouTuber is facing police complaints in Guwahati and Indore.
B Praak calls off appearance on TRS
Allahbadia, who has interviewed guests ranging from the biggest names in Bollywood to ministers like S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal and Smriti Irani, also suffered a setback for his show as singer B Praak called off an appearance on the influencer's podcast The Ranveer Show.
"I was supposed to appear on a podcast, on Beer Biceps, and we cancelled that. Why? Since we are all seeing how pathetic his thinking is... The choice of words that he has used on Samay Raina's show," Praak said in an Instagram video.
From politicians to celebrities, many have called out Allahbadia's statement offensive with some calling for a ban on the show while others batting for freedom of speech above everything.
Ravi Kishan, BJP MP from Gorakhpur, termed the whole episode sad. "The experiment that they have done, they have broken the law. I don't know but if the parliamentary committee has taken a decision, then they will be called," the actor-politician told PTI.
Manoj Bajpayee, Imtiaz Ali react
In an interview with Instant Bollywood, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and actor Manoj Bajpayee also weighed in on the issue.
"I feel people should do what they enjoy doing. Obscenity is a subject that looks bad and anybody would agree. But people are immature so their mistakes should also not be taken seriously," Ali said.
Bajpayee said those who are achieving success at a young age should understand the environment.
"This is why I say, please read the newspaper," he added.
Veteran actor Raza Murad said, "Some people say such vulgar things, some people abuse and there is no restriction on them yet. But anyway, better late than never. I would like to say that democracy does not mean spreading vulgarity, our constitution does not allow this."
Voices of support
Among the many voices criticising Allahbadia and Raina, there were a few who came out in their support.
In an Instagram story, fashion influencer Uorfi Javed said it is unfair to demand that somebody be jailed for their comments however distasteful they may be.
Javed has appeared on India's Got Latent and famously walked out of it midway due to a comment by a contestant.
"Samay is a friend, I have his back but even rest of the people on the panel what they said was distasteful yes but I don't think they deserve to go to jail for that," she said.
Actor Rakhi Sawant also defended Allahbadia asking the public to forgive him for his mistake.
Amid all this, Raina is yet to publicly comment on the whole episode and is currently in the US for his comedy tour.