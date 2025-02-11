Amid firestorm over vulgar remark, Ranveer Allahabadia gets NCW summons

Expressing “strong concern” over remarks made by popular YouTubers including Ranveer Allahabadia and Samay Raina in the show India’s Got Latent, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday (February 11) summoned the influencers and the show’s producers for a hearing on February 17.

“The National Commission for Women (NCW) has expressed strong concern over the derogatory and racist comments reportedly made by YouTubers on the show India's Got Talent,” NCW said in a statement dated February 11.

‘Comments violate dignity of individuals’

Stating that the commission has taken serious note of the “vulgar” and “offensive remarks” made on the show, besides Ranveer, the NCW named show’s host Raina, and Apoorva Makhija, Jaspreet Singh, and Ashish Chanchlani, as well its producers, Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra in the summons.

"These comments, which have sparked widespread public outrage, violate the dignity and respect owed to every individual, particularly in a society that upholds equality and mutual respect. In light of this concern, under the instructions of NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, a hearing has been scheduled to address the controversial remark made by the content creators on India's Got Latent," the NCW said in its statement.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has asked all parties concerned to appear before the panel at 12 noon on February 17, 2025, at its office in New Delhi.

Cyber Department to summon shows all 30 guests

Ranveer’s comment about parents and their sex life in the show has snowballed into a major controversy with the issue reaching the precincts of Parliament.

The content creator’s apology for his remarks has done little to soften the blow against him and the show’s makers with multiple complaints filed against them.

On Tuesday, the Maharashtra Cyber Department registered an FIR against India's Got Latent. An official told PTI that summons will be sent to about 30 guests who participated in the show from the first episode till now.

The suo moto (on its own) FIR was lodged by the cyber cell after Allahbadia's distasteful comments on the show triggered a storm, said the official.

According to the official, the Cyber Department has registered the case under relevant sections of the IT Act and sought removal of all episodes - total 18 – of the comedy show.

YouTube blocks episode

Following orders from the government, YouTube India has also blocked the episode in which the controversial comment was made.