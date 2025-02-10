YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia apologises for 'vulgar' question on 'India's Got Latent'

Popular YouTube podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as 'BeerBiceps', has apologised for the 'vulgar' question he had posed on a TV show. A police complaint had also been filed against him in Mumbai.

The complaint against him stems from a controversial question he had asked on comedian Samay Raina's show 'India's Got Latent'.

The question that angered many

In the latest episode of the show, which airs on Colors TV, Allahbadia is supposed to have posed a question to a contestant that has raised hackles all around. He asked, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?"

A video of the remark quickly went viral with many netizens slamming Allahbadia and accusing him of crossing a line.

Two Mumbai lawyers have filed a police complaint against Allahbadia and the other people on the show. They have written to Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phalsankar and Maharashtra Women's Commission, stating that the remarks made on 'India's Got Latent' show amount to disrespecting women and must attract action.

The apology

Sharing a video, he said, "My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I'm just here to say sorry. Many of you asked if this is how I wish to use my platform and obviously this is not how I wish to use it. I'm not going to give any context or justification or reasoning behind whatever happened."

He added, "I'm just here for an apology. I personally had a lapse in judgment. It wasn't cool on my part. The podcast is watched by people of all ages. Don't want to be the kind of person that takes that responsibility lightly and family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect."

Also read: ‘Every beach is full’: Goa CM Sawant slams ‘influencers’ for spreading wrong message

Allahbadia continued, "Need to use this platform better, that's been my learning from this whole experience. I promise to just get better. I've asked the makers of the video to remove the insensitive sections from the video and all I can say in the end is I'm sorry, I hope you can forgive me as a human being."

Devendra Fadnavis too reacts

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis too reacted to the controversy, saying that he had not watched the clip but he had come to know that it was "very vulgar".

Talking to reporters, Fadnavis said that everyone has freedom of speech but this freedom ends when we encroach upon others' freedom.

“Everyone has limits, if anyone crosses them, action will be taken," Fadnavis said.

Users unsubscribe channels

Disappointed fans have also started to distance themselves from these influencers.