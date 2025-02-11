YouTube deletes video after Ranveer Allahbadia’s 'vulgar' remark sparks outrage

YouTube has removed the video of an 'India's Got Latent' episode in which a comment by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia on sex and parents triggered a nationwide outcry including in Parliament.

YouTube reportedly acted after a notice from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry as anger piled up on social media platforms and outside against the 31-year-old pocaster.

Priyank Kanoongo of the National Human Rights Commission also sought the video's removal from YouTube.

Upsetting remark

A short and now viral clip from the show has Ranveer asking a contestant: "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?"

Ranveer, who boasts of 4.5 million followers on Instagram and 1 crore YouTube subscribers, has profusely apologised but the disgust over his comment refuses to fade away.

Several MPs expressed concern over the programme. The parliamentary standing committee of the information and broadcasting ministry is said to be preparing to summon Ranveer.

Police complaints

Also known as the BeerBiceps Guy, Ranveer made the controversial remarks in an episode of ‘India's Got Latent’ hosted by comic Samay Raina.

Ranveer and others who were on the show now face multiple police complaints.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said all of them have been charged under several sections including obscenity. A police complaint has also been filed in Mumbai.

Ranveer’s apology

Social media users criticised the rising trend of mature content easily available to all age groups, including children, and the kind of impact this may have on society.

In a video message, Ranveer expressed his regret over his comment. "My comment wasn't just inappropriate; it was not even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry," he said.

Ranveer said he had been flooded with questions asking if he planned to use his platform in this way.

‘Wasn’t cool on my part’

"Obviously this is not how I wish to use it. I am not going to give any context or justification or reasoning behind whatever happened. I am just here for an apology. I personally had a lapse in judgement. It wasn't cool on my part," the podcaster said.

"The podcast is watched by people of all ages, I don't want to be the kind of person that takes that responsibility lightly and family is the last thing I would ever disrespect," he said.