Ranveer Allahbadia remark row: Mumbai Police reach ‘India’s Got Latent’ studio

Hours after a formal complaint was filed against celebrity podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia amid massive outrage over vulgar comments made on sex and parents by him on Samay Raina’s popular show India’s Got Latent, a team of Mumbai police on Monday (February 10) reached the studio where the show is being shot.

Earlier in the day, a police complaint was lodged against the show’s makers, judges including Ranveer, comedian and host Raina, and social media influencer Apoorva Makhija by BJP functionary Nilotpal Mrinal Pandey. Demanding strict action in the matter, Pandey alleged that the show promotes abusive language, vulgarity and nudity, which negatively impacts the youth and goes against the Indian cultural values.

He also submitted a video in a pen drive along with the written complaint.

While no FIR has been filed so far, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 9) Dixit Gedam said an inquiry was underway on the complaint.

What riled up netizens

In a recent episode of the show, Ranveer was seen asking a contestant, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?”

The comment snowballed into a major controversy, drawing criticism from netizens, political parties and even from the Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Reacting to the row, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said although he hasn't seen the clip in question, he would want to caution people about crossing limits of the freedom of speech.

"Everyone has the freedom of speech but our freedom ends when we encroach upon the freedom of others... In our society, we have made some rules, it is absolutely wrong if someone violates them. Action should be taken against them," Fadnavis told reporters.

"I have been informed that he has used very vulgar language, which is absolutely wrong," he added.

YouTube asked to take down video

Taking cognisance of Ranveer’s comments, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) member Priyank Kanoongo in a letter to YouTube has asked the platform to take “urgent action” and remove the said episode from its platform.

Amid an incessant shower of brickbats, Ranveer has posted an apology video of X, calling his remark on the show a “lapse in judgment”.

Stating that his comment was not only inappropriate, but also not funny, Ranveer, popularly known as BeerBiceps said, “Comedy is not my forte. Just here to say sorry."

It wasn’t cool or funny: Ranveer apologises

"Many of you asked if this is how I wish to use my platform. Obviously, this is not how I wish to use my platform. I am not going to give any context, justification or reasoning behind whatever happened. I am just here for an apology. I, personally, had a lapse in judgement. It wasn't cool on my part."

The social media influencer, who has been criticised for setting a bad example for the youth who are his primary audience, said he doesn't want to be the kind of person who takes responsibility lightly.

"Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect. Need to use this platform better and that's been my learning from this whole experience. I promise to just get better. Have asked the makers of the video to remove the insensitive sections from the video and all I can say in the end is sorry. I hope you can forgive me as a human being," he said.

I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s got latent. I’m sorry. pic.twitter.com/BaLEx5J0kd — Ranveer Allahbadia (@BeerBicepsGuy) February 10, 2025

Call to ban influencer’s show

Many including Opposition parties in Maharahstra have called for a ban of Ranveer’s podcast, ‘The Ranveer Show’ while slamming him for exploiting freedom of speech.

Allahbadia was one of the online content creators who last year received a National Creators Award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in New Delhi. In the past, the podcaster partnered with the Digital India Corporation to interview a series of Cabinet Ministers.

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said Allahbadia's language was filthy.

Congress’ dig at PM Modi

"A case should be filed against him (Allahbadia), and action must be taken. The words used against parents (in the show) are insulting. Such shows should be stopped. What message is being conveyed to children and the next generation?" Wadettiwar said.

As a father, hearing this was distressing, he added.