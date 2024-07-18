Anant Ambani wedding: Tendulkar's wife Anjali helps YouTuber fulfill his childhood dream

A YouTuber has thanked Anjali Tendulkar for fulfilling his childhood dream when he attended business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant in Mumbai recently.

It was a star-studded affair when celebrities from India and abroad attended the wedding ceremonies. Among them were cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni.

When Sachin Tendulkar attended the wedding, popular Indian YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia did not let go of the opportunity to meet the batting great and realise his childhood dream.

Allahabadia runs TRS (The Ranveer Show) under the banner 'BeerBiceps' on YouTube and he shared the experience of meeting Tendulkar and how his wife Anjali helped him.

“Dhoni bhai was there. He was very approachable throughout this wedding. But the issue was that he was surrounded him so it wasn’t easy to go and get a photo. My dream is to one day get him on the podcast. He has an aura. I saw him up close and persona. He looks a lot stronger in real life. Has the energy of an emperor, a Super King,” he said and added that he also met India all-rounder Hardik Pandya among others.

On meeting Tendulkar, he said, “After meeting Sachin Tendulkar, my childhood dream was realised. He knows that he is Sachin Tendulkar, so I thanked him for making our childhood special. When you look at him, it's like a God’s angel is standing next to you. I spoke to Anjali ma'am too. Actually, I asked Anjali Ma'am for a photo with Sachin sir because a lot of people were asking for it. Ma'am is a watcher of TRS, especially TRS episodes.”