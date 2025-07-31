Monsoon Session: Rajya Sabha to take up resolution on President’s Rule in Manipur

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday (July 31) is slated to take up the statutory resolution that seeks to extend President’s rule in Manipur, a day after the Lok Sabha cleared it.

Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to move the resolution for approval of the continuance in force of the Proclamation dated February 13, 2025, regarding Manipur for an additional period of six months starting August 13.

The Opposition is also expected to raise the issue of the latest tariff imposition of 25 per cent on Indian goods by the Donald Trump-led US government.

Opposition parties slammed the government on Wednesday (July 30), soon after Trump announced the tariffs while commenting that it was proof that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “friendship” meant little.

The debate on Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack ended in Parliament on Wednesday with the Opposition staging a walkout of the Rajya Sabha in protest against PM Modi for not replying to the discussion and accused him of “insulting” the upper house.

“After 16 hours of discussion, we expected the PM to attend the House proceedings. Whatever questions were raised relate to the PM, not that you (Home Minister Amit Shah) are not capable to respond. Also, the PM not being here is a disrespect to this House,” said Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge.

Also read related Parliament stories:

10 things S Jaishankar said on Operation Sindoor in Rajya Sabha today

Did Modi govt answer all questions on Op Sindoor in Parliamentary debate?

Trump embarrasses Modi again? Ceasefire claim sparks political storm

Nehru-Congress-bashing again and again; Modi concludes his 100-minute speech

‘Op Sindoor could resume’, govt asserts in LS, denies US role in India-Pak truce

Operation Sindoor debate: How did terrorists come to Pahalgam? Gogoi asks Centre

Follow this space for further updates













