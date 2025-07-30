Trump embarrasses Modi again? Ceasefire claim sparks political storm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's failure to name US President Donald Trump in Parliament with respect to repeated ceasefire claims made by the latter, and the imposition of a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods have sparked fresh questions about India's diplomatic posture and economic preparedness.

Senior journalist Javed Ansari and international affairs expert Professor Mohsin Raza Khan discuss these growing concerns.

Trump repeats ceasefire claims

Donald Trump has once again asserted that he brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, marking the 30th time he has made such a claim. This has reignited the domestic political debate, with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi demanding that Prime Minister Modi state unequivocally whether Trump is lying. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also questioned why the Indian government allowed any scope for third-party mediation.

Javed Ansari said Trump has become the "chief spokesperson of Pakistan" and warned that such statements would persist unless the Indian government categorically rejects them. He stressed that while the Prime Minister cannot use words like "lie," there are diplomatic ways of denying Trump's version of events.

Modi’s parliamentary remarks fall short of expectations

In his recent Parliament speech, Prime Minister Modi stated that there was no foreign intervention in India's military operations. However, Ansari argued that this fell short of the clarity the nation expected. The Prime Minister, he said, avoided a direct rebuttal and relied on technicalities, which gave the impression of evasion rather than transparency.

Professor Khan noted that Trump’s remarks are not isolated but could be part of a broader strategy to exert pressure on India during ongoing trade negotiations. The absence of a clear and categorical response from Modi, he observed, allows Trump to continue repeating the claims unchecked.

Also read: Why Trump’s 25 pc tariff on India is not surprising at all

Opposition questions Modi’s strongman image

The Opposition has seized the opportunity to challenge Modi’s image as a strong leader. Critics have drawn parallels with previous criticisms of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, suggesting that Modi’s silence makes him appear weak. Ansari said that Modi's self-proclaimed image as a global statesman and “Vishwaguru” has been punctured.

He argued that unless Modi directly confronts Trump’s statements, the Opposition is well within its rights to question the Prime Minister’s leadership. The larger concern, he said, is whether Modi can stand up to US pressure in an evolving geopolitical and trade landscape.

Trade talks and tariff threats increase pressure

Professor Khan highlighted that Trump has linked ceasefire claims with trade negotiations, using the former as a bargaining chip. Trump is reportedly pushing for India to eliminate tariffs, especially on agricultural imports. Failure to strike a deal, he warned, would lead to high tariffs and economic pain for India.

The professor cautioned that agreeing to such terms would harm India’s pharmaceutical and agricultural sectors, potentially flooding the domestic market with heavily subsidized American goods. This, he said, could cripple Indian farmers and industries.

Also read: Trump announces 25% tariff plus penalty on India starting August 1

Trump’s tariff announcement escalates crisis

In a post on his platform Truth Social, Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff and a penalty on Indian goods, effective August 1. He justified the decision by citing India’s protectionist policies and its continued military and energy dealings with Russia. Trump stated that India is among Russia’s largest buyers of oil and arms, alongside China.

Javed Ansari described this move as “a very unfriendly act” and warned that more tariffs could follow if no trade deal is reached. He noted that India's delay tactic in negotiations—hoping Trump would lose the mid-term elections—could backfire.

India faces diplomatic and economic squeeze

Professor Khan said the penalties place India in a more vulnerable position than even China, which has at least secured an interim trade agreement with the US. While other countries like Indonesia and the European Union have negotiated reduced tariffs, India faces both punitive tariffs and diplomatic isolation.

He warned that the consequences of India’s trade surplus with the US, coupled with Trump's aggressive stance, could be dire. The combination of job losses, price inflation, and declining exports might push the country toward a recession.

India’s Russia policy draws American ire

Trump’s tariff post explicitly targeted India’s close ties with Russia, stating that the U.S. is dissatisfied with India’s continued energy and arms imports. Professor Khan argued that this “pressure pile-up” is part of a broader American strategy to limit Russia’s global influence, with India caught in the crossfire.

He added that oil prices are likely to rise globally if Russian supply decreases, further increasing India’s import costs. Since oil affects prices across sectors, the impact on the common Indian household will be significant.

Also read: 5 reasons why Trump has imposed 25 pc tariff on India

Economic warnings and rising inflation risks

Professor Khan pointed to worrying signs of an economic slowdown. He cited data on rising default rates in personal loans and credit cards as early indicators of a looming recession. Tariffs, combined with job losses in major sectors like IT, would compound the crisis.

He warned that with the government heavily dependent on fuel taxes for revenue, relief for the common man remains unlikely. Structural reforms like a shift to electric vehicles, which could have mitigated fuel dependence, have not materialized.

No strategic clarity from the government

Throughout the panel, there was concern about the government’s lack of strategic direction. Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were criticised for sidestepping the foreign policy implications of both the ceasefire narrative and the trade conflict.

Professor Khan said the public will judge whether India is surrendering its long-held non-aligned and sovereign foreign policy stance. He added that India risks appearing subservient not just to China but also to the United States.

Diplomatic vulnerabilities exposed

The panel noted that Trump’s abrupt shift from praising Modi to punishing India economically underlines the transactional nature of his diplomacy. Khan warned against investing political capital in leaders like Trump, who are unpredictable and self-serving.

“Trump is nobody’s friend. He is only his own friend,” Khan said, underscoring the danger of placing too much trust in his public statements.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi on 'weak wicket' on Trump's claims

Parliament awaits a response from Modi

The panel concluded that the Prime Minister can no longer ignore growing domestic and international scrutiny. With Parliament in session, pressure is mounting on Modi to respond directly to the ceasefire and tariff issues.

“If he doesn’t, people will say that 56 has been reduced to 36,” said Javed Ansari, referencing Modi’s strongman image and the perception of retreat.

(The content above has been transcribed from video using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.)