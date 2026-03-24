Trump dials PM Modi, West Asia conflict, Strait of Hormuz issue discussed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (March 24) said that he had received a call from US President Donald Trump during which they exchanged views on the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Taking to X, the PM further stated that India supports the earliest restoration of peace in the region, adding that it was crucial that the Strait of Hormuz remains open and secure.

“Received a call from President Trump and had a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia. India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest. Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world. We agreed to stay in touch regarding efforts towards peace and stability. @realDonaldTrump @POTUS,” stated PM Modi.

What Sergio Gor said

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said that the two leaders discussed the prevailing situation in the Middle East and the significance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open.

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The conflict in West Asia entered its fourth week on Tuesday, continuing to disrupt movement through the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global oil shipments. The situation has pushed the waterway into a high-risk category, with trade flows slowing amid ongoing tensions in the region.

Trump on talks with Iran

Earlier, Trump said that the Strait of Hormuz would be “open very soon” as negotiations with Tehran move forward. He indicated that the outcome of these talks could determine how quickly normal shipping resumes through the route.

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The US President also suggested an arrangement for overseeing the passage, saying it could be “jointly controlled” by Washington and Tehran. “It'll be jointly controlled. Me and the Ayatollah, whoever the Ayatollah is, whoever the next Ayatollah is,” he said, referring to Iran’s leadership.

Trump further stated that the US was in talks with a “top person” within the Iranian establishment to bring the conflict to a close, though he noted that these discussions do not involve Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.

What PM Modi said in Parliament

Meanwhile, PM Modi told the Rajya Sabha that India has remained in close contact with countries across the Gulf as well as the US. “Since the start of the war, I have held two rounds of phone conversations with the heads of state of most countries in West Asia,” he said.

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“We are in continuous contact with all the Gulf countries, and we are also in touch with Iran, Israel, and the United States,” PM Modi added, stressing that India has pushed for dialogue as the preferred path forward.

“Through diplomacy, India is trying to ensure safe commutation of the country's ships even in a war situation. India has opted for a solution through dialogue to resolve this issue,” he said.

On Indians in the Gulf

He also pointed to concerns around Indian nationals in the region. “Around one crore Indians live and work in the Gulf countries, and ensuring the safety of their lives and livelihoods is also a major concern for India,” the Prime Minister said.

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Referring to the situation at sea, Modi noted, “Many ships from around the world are stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, and many Indian crew members are on board them, which is also a major concern for India.”

“In such a difficult situation, it is necessary that from this Upper House of India's Parliament, a united voice for peace and dialogue should go out to the entire world,” he added.