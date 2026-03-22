In call with Modi, Iran President proposes West Asia security framework

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) In a phone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in West Asia and called for keeping the critical shipping lanes "open and secure" amid major disruption in global energy supplies in view of the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Pezeshkian conveyed to Modi that India, as the current chair of BRICS, can leverage its "independent role" in halting the "aggressions" against Iran and safeguarding peace and stability in the region.

The Iranian president also proposed setting up a regional security framework comprising West Asian countries to bring peace and stability in the region "without foreign interference", according to a readout released by Tehran.

According to the Iranian readout, Pezeshkian rejected Washington's claims that the US launched the military offensive against Iran to prevent it from acquiring nuclear weapons.

The president stressed that the late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei "firmly opposed" nuclear weapons and had issued both administrative and religious directives prohibiting any move toward their development, it said.

Separately, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi and discussed the conflict in West Asia and its implications for the larger region.

In a post on 'X', Modi said he conveyed Eid and Nowruz greetings to Pezeshkian and expressed hope that the festive season brings peace, stability and prosperity to West Asia.

"Condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, which threaten regional stability and disrupt global supply chains. Reiterated the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring that shipping lanes remain open and secure," the prime minister said.

"Appreciated Iran's continued support for the safety and security of Indian nationals in Iran," he said.

It is the second phone conversation between Modi and Pezeshkian in the last 10 days.

The talks between the two leaders came against the backdrop of increasing global concerns over fresh attacks on West Asian gas hubs.

The president reiterated Iran's consistent readiness to engage in dialogues with world leaders, including on the sidelines of the United Nations, for "verification and oversight" of Tehran's peaceful nuclear activities, Tehran said in the readout.

He described the actions of the US and Israel against Iran as "profoundly inhumane and unethical," and strongly condemned them, it said.

"The president also proposed the establishment of a regional security framework composed of countries of West Asia, aimed at ensuring peace and stability in the region through regional cooperation without foreign interference," it said.

"He further underscored that a prerequisite for ending the war and conflict in the region is the immediate cessation of aggressions by the US and Israel," it said.

Referring to India's presidency of BRICS, Pezeshkian called for the group to play an independent role in halting aggressions against Iran and in safeguarding regional and international peace and stability, the readout said. PTI

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