‘Severe setback to India’: Congress on reports of Pakistan mediation in West Asia

Amid reports of Pakistan being one of the intermediaries between the US-Israel and Iran, the Congress on Tuesday (March 24) slammed the Narendra Modi government.

If the reports are true, then they represent a "severe setback" and "rebuff" to India, the Congress said.

Also read: Hard to believe, but Trump’s ‘pause’ should mean ‘end of Iran war’

The Opposition party claimed that in spite of India's undoubted military successes in Operation Sindoor, the sad reality is that thereafter Pakistan's diplomatic engagement and narrative management has been "markedly superior to that of the Modi government".

What Ramesh said

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said multiple reports in leading international media outlets have identified Pakistan as one of the intermediaries being used between the US and Israel on the one side and Iran on the other.

"If these reports are true, they represent a severe setback and rebuff to India - and it is all attributable to the self-styled Vishwaguru," Ramesh said on X.

"For over a year, it has been abundantly clear that in spite of our undoubted military successes in Operation Sindoor, the sad reality is that thereafter Pakistan's diplomatic engagement and narrative management has been markedly superior to that of the Modi government," he said.

Pakistan, which was in a hugely precarious situation, politically, socially, economically and globally, has received a fresh lease of life, Ramesh said.

"President Trump warmly and repeatedly embraced the man whose incendiary and inflammatory rhetoric formed the backdrop to the Pahalgam terror attacks on April 22 2025, and hosted Field Marshall Asim Munir twice in the White House (including for an unprecedented lunch). The Pakistani establishment has developed a cosy relationship with President Trump's immediate circle," he claimed.

Congress targets Modi's 'huglomacy'

"Mr. Modi's ill-advised visit to Israel, that ended just two days before the unprovoked US-Israel aerial assaults on Iran began, will go down in our political history as a singularly disastrous choice - one that has made us retreat from a position where we could and should have mediated," the Congress leader said.

The prime minister's "huglomacy" stands brutally exposed, he said, adding that the country is being forced to pay a price for this.

President Donald Trump on Monday said the US was talking with a respected Iranian leader and claimed the Islamic Republic was eager for a deal to end the war Trump, however, refused to name the Iranian leader the US is in talks with to end the three-week-old war, asserting that the interlocutor was a top person who is most respected in that country.

Speaking to reporters at the Palm Beach International Airport in Florida, Trump made it clear that the US was not in talks with the second Supreme Leader, a reference to Ayatollah Khamanei's son Mojtaba Khamenei.

According to reports, Iran has denied being in talks with the US, but admitted that some countries in the region were making efforts to reduce tensions.

Messages from 3 countries

Axios news website quoted a US source as saying that Turkiye, Egypt, and Pakistan have been passing messages between the US and Iran over the past two days.

The foreign ministers of the three countries held separate talks with White House envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the US source told Axios.

The president said Steve Witkoff, the US Special Envoy for the Middle East, and Jared Kushner spoke with their Iranian counterparts on Sunday.

However, Trump declined to say to whom Witkoff was speaking, saying he did not want them to be killed.

Starting February 28, the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran, which killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The joint strikes came after days of build-up with US President Donald Trump ramping up the pressure on Tehran to agree to a new deal on its nuclear programme.

Iran's retaliation escalated the war to the entire Gulf region.





Multiple reports in leading international media outlets have identified Pakistan as one of the intermediaries being used between the US and Israel on the one side and Iran on the other.



If these reports are true, they represent a severe setback and rebuff to India - and it is… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) March 24, 2026



