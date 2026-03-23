PM Modi on West Asia conflict: Highlights of his Lok Sabha speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the Lok Sabha on Monday (March 23) that the West Asia conflict has reached a worrying stage, with consequences already visible across economies and daily life as it enters its fourth week.

“The situation in West Asia is worrisome… it has a severe impact on the global economy and the lives of the people,” he said, noting that the prolonged crisis has drawn global calls for an early resolution.

He stressed that India’s exposure runs deep - through energy imports, trade routes and its large diaspora in the Gulf - making the fallout more acute.

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“This war has also posed unprecedented challenges for India… economic, related to national security, and humanitarian as well,” said PM Modi, underlining the breadth of the impact.

The government, he said, has activated diplomatic channels and support systems, with missions assisting citizens, issuing advisories and operating 24/7 helplines. Thousands have been brought back, including evacuees from Iran, while assistance is being extended to affected families, he added.

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Even as shipping through the Strait of Hormuz faces strain, PM Modi said steps are in place to keep fuel and essential supplies steady, backed by strategic reserves and diversified sourcing. He framed the situation as one requiring vigilance and unity, signalling that the effects of the conflict could persist.

Here are the highlights of his Lok Sabha speech:

"The situation in West Asia is a cause of concern. The war has created unprecedented economic, security and human challenges for India. This region crucial for crude oil and gas supply to India. The Parliament must send a strong and unified message to the world."

"Security of every Indian living and working in the region is being addressed. I have personally spoken to Heads of State. Unfortunately, some Indians have lost their lives or are missing. Our missions in affected countries are helping Indians in every possible way, issuing advisories regularly. We have set up a 24/7 helpline. Security of Indians is our priority. Over 3.75 lakh Indians have returned safely since the start of the war, including 1000 Indians from Iran."

"Crude oil, gas and key supplies come through the Strait of Hormuz. We have tried to ensure minimal disruptions. Sixty per cent of our LPG is imported. Domestic consumption of LPG is being given priority due to disruptions."

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"Steps taken in the last decade towards Energy security have become more relevant today. We have diversified energy sourcing over the last 12 years and are importing energy from 41 countries today. Our refining capacity has also increased over the last 11 years. Our attempt is to ensure oil and gas supply from wherever possible."

"We are in constant touch with all friendly countries to ensure energy security and supply. Work done on Ethanol blending in the past decade is coming into use today. Electrification of railways is also helping in bringing down dependence on diesel. Work being carried out on alternative energy resources will secure India's future."

"The global economy is affected by the conflict. We are trying to ensure minimum disruptions to the Indian economy with short and long-term measures. The government has set up an interministerial group that meets daily to discuss import and export-related issues."

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"The effect of war on agriculture is a major question. Our granaries are full, and we have adequate grain storage. We will not let pressure fall on our farmers."

"India's diplomatic position is clear. Since the beginning of the war, we have appealed to all countries to move towards a peaceful resolution at the earliest and refrain from attacks on energy infrastructure. Dialogue and diplomacy only solutions; all our diplomatic efforts are geared towards this end."

"Coastal security, border security, law and order, cyber security and strategic installations are being kept on high alert. We have to stay united like the way we faced the COVID pandemic. We have to stay alert against those who will try to take advantage of the situation to create problems and indulge in black market trading"