West Asia conflict may have prolonged impact, warns PM Modi, urges preparedness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (March 24) said that the effects of the West Asia conflict could be long-lasting and urged the people of the country to brace for the changes. Addressing the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi further said that the time ahead would be “testing” for the country and urged all the states to take steps in advance, ensuring that the impact on the weaker sections of the population remains minimal.

Call for readiness, state action

“I call on citizens to remain ready for any challenge. The effects of this war could be prolonged, but I assure the people that the government is vigilant and the nation’s interests are paramount,” said PM Modi.

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“The period ahead will test us. I urge all states to act in advance, as workers and the most vulnerable are hit hardest in such times. Measures must be taken to protect migrant workers. State governments should also stay alert to black marketing, which often rises in such periods, and ensure it is prevented,” he added.

Trade routes and supply disruptions

Elaborating further, the Prime Minister said that the West conflict has become a cause of concern for India as it has impacted the country’s trade routes, leading to disruptions in the supply of fuel and fertiliser.

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Highlighting the government’s continuous engagement with all Gulf countries, Iran, Israel, and the US, PM Modi said that he had held multiple over-the-phone discussions with the leaders of those countries.

"It has been more than 3 weeks since the war in West Asia started. The war has caused a serious energy crisis in the world. For India, too, this situation is concerning. The war has impacted our trade routes. With this, the routine supply of petrol, diesel, gas and fertilisers has been affected,” he said.

Indians abroad and maritime risks

"Around one crore Indians live and work in the Gulf countries, and ensuring the safety of their lives and livelihoods is also a major concern for India. Many ships from around the world are stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, and a large number of Indian crew members are on board them, which is also a major concern for India. In such a difficult situation, it is necessary that from this Upper House of India's Parliament, a united voice for peace and dialogue should go out to the entire world," added PM Modi.

Evacuations and push for dialogue

As for the evacuation of stranded Indians from the war-ravaged region, the Prime Minister said so far over 3,75,000 Indians have been safely evacuated, including more than 1,000 from Iran.

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"Any threat to human life in this war is not in the interest of humanity, so India is making constant efforts to encourage all sides to reach a peaceful solution as soon as possible. In times of crisis, the safety of Indians both in the country and abroad is our top priority. Since the war began, more than 3,75,000 Indians have safely returned to India. From Iran alone, more than 1,000 Indians have returned safely so far, including over 700 young people who were studying medicine. Our government is working with full sensitivity during this time of crisis," he said, as quoted by ANI.

"Through diplomacy, India is trying to ensure safe communication of the country's ships even in a war situation. India has opted for a solution through dialogue to resolve this issue," added PM Modi.