IndiGo flight chaos due to crew rostering, no safety compromise: Govt

Addressing the IndiGo flight chaos issue, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Monday (December 8) said in the Rajya Sabha that the issues faced by flyers due to the problem can be attributed to the airline's internal crew rostering and operational planning and had nothing to do with the Aircraft Maintenance and Scheduling System (AMSS).

‘No compromise on safety’

Elaborating further, the Civil Aviation Minister said "there will be no compromise on safety,” adding that there are stringent Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs) in place to ensure that the interests of passengers affected by flight delays and cancellations stay protected.

"For all passengers who have faced difficulties due to delays and cancellations, strict Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs) are in place. Airline operators have to follow these requirements. Regarding the software issue, an inquiry has been made. Continuous technology upgradation happens in this sector. Our vision from the government is to have top global standards for the aviation sector in the country," said Naidu as quoted by ANI.

'Thorough consultations on FDTL'

Pointing out that it was IndiGo which is responsible for managing its crew rostering and internal operational planning on a day-to-day basis Naidu said that the Centre had held thorough consultations with all stakeholders regarding the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) guidelines. The Civil Aviation Minister made it clear there will be no compromise on safety.

Naidu said that the government has taken a serious note of the IndiGo flight chaos, warning of “strict action: in case of “non-adherence” by any operator.

‘Rs 569 crore refunded to passengers’

Responding to a question from M Thambi Durai, who referred to long hours spent stranded and exorbitant fares, the Union Minister expressed regret for the inconvenience caused.

"Over five lakh PNR cancellations had been recorded, and Rs 569 crore had been provided to affected passengers. The government has capped fares and created four pricing slabs, taking strict action against non-compliance, and has previously acted to curb unreasonable fare hikes,” added Naidu.

The backdrop

The discussion comes at a time when IndiGo continues to face widespread delays and cancellations, leaving passengers stranded at airports across the country. Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has given the airline’s Accountable Manager and Chief Executive Officer a one-time, 24-hour extension to reply to the show cause notice issued on December 6 over extensive disruptions and noted instances of non-compliance.

IndiGo had sought additional time, pointing to “operational constraints” arising from the scale of its network and several unavoidable factors contributing to delays. After examining the request, the DGCA allowed the response window to be extended only until 1800 hours on December 8, emphasising that no further extensions would be permitted.