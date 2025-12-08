DGCA extends reply deadline as IndiGo struggles to stabilise flight operations
The airline has cancelled hundreds of flights, issued Rs 610 crore in refunds, and launched a root cause analysis while the crisis group monitors recovery
Aviation watchdog DGCA on Sunday (December 7) gave more time to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and the Accountable Manager Isidro Porqueras to submit their responses to the show causes notices seeking their explanations on the flight disruptions.
Both have been granted 24 hours more or time till 6 pm on Monday to submit their replies, a senior official said on Sunday.
For six days in a row, IndiGo flight operations have been significantly disrupted resulting in massive flight cancellations and delays impacting travel plans of thousands of passengers. Against this backdrop, the regulator had issued the show cause notices.
In the show cause notices issued on Saturday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had asked Elbers and Porqueras to give their replies by Sunday evening. The official said the deadline for replies were extended following requests from both the airline executives.
The two executives on Sunday had sought additional time for a response citing operational constraints due to the scale of its nationwide operations and multiple unavoidable factors that contributed to disruptions across several airports, the official said.
Crisis group monitors situation
Meanwhile, IndiGo on Sunday cancelled over 650 flights while the disrupted operations were slowly stabilising as the number of cancellations reduced and more than Rs 610 crore worth ticket refunds were processed for the affected passengers.
While IndiGo will carry out a "root cause analysis" into flight disruptions that continued for the sixth consecutive day, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said passengers have endured mental harassment and distress due to the operational crisis and assured that steps are being taken to ensure accountability is fixed.
The board of IndiGo's parent InterGlobe Aviation has set up a Crisis Management Group (CMG), which is meeting regularly to monitor the situation, an announcement said on Sunday.
The airline expects operations to stabilise by December 10.
Ministry steps up oversight
The civil aviation ministry, which has taken various measures, including capping airfares and directing IndiGo to expedite ticket refund process, on Sunday said air travel operations across the country are stabilising at a fast pace.
The ministry also said IndiGo has processed Rs 610 crore refunds and delivered 3,000 pieces of baggage to passengers across the country as of Saturday.
Airlines begins ‘root cause analysis’
In a video message to the staff, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said, "step by step, we are getting back" and that the airline's on time performance (OTP) is expected to be 75 per cent.
The OTP, an indicator of punctuality, was 20.7 per cent on Saturday, as per the latest official data.
A senior airline official on Sunday told PTI that it will do a "root cause analysis" and asserted that the carrier has adequate number of pilots and there is no deficiency.
"Our pilot numbers are fine while we may not be having the luxury of a buffer," the official told PTI.
He also said there has been no hiring freeze amid concerns being raised in certain quarters that lean-operating model might have led to the current situation.
(With agency inputs)
Live Updates
- 8 Dec 2025 10:56 AM IST
IndiGo cancels over 250 flights from Delhi, Bengaluru
Over 250 IndiGo flights were cancelled from Delhi and Bengaluru airports on Monday as the disruptions in the crisis-hit airline's flight operations entered the seventh day, sources said.
IndiGo has cancelled 251 flights from Delhi and Bengaluru airports on Monday, sources said. At the Delhi airport, 134 flights were cancelled -- 75 departures and 59 arrivals -- while at the Bengaluru airport, the carrier cancelled 117 services -- 65 arrivals and 62 departures, they said.
- 8 Dec 2025 10:07 AM IST
IndiGo flight disruptions enter seventh day; over 350 flights cancelled
More than 350 IndiGo flights were cancelled across multiple airports on Monday (December 8), as operations at the country’s largest airline were still far from normal.
Flight disruptions at IndiGo entered the seventh day as the Gurugram-based airline, partially-owned by Rahul Bhatia, has been facing heat from both the government and the passengers for cancelling hundreds of flights since December 2, citing regulatory changes in the pilots' new flight duty and regulations norms, which resulted in lakhs of passengers getting stuck at airports pan-India.
DGCA on Sunday (December 7) extended the time by Monday 6 pm for IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and Chief Operating Officer and Accountable Manager Isidro Porqueras to submit reply to its show cause notice over the ongoing disruptions in the airline’s operations.
In the notices issued to the airline on Saturday (December 6), the regulatory body said the large-scale operational failures pointed to significant lapses in planning, oversight, and resource management, and asked them to submit their replies within 24 hours.
- 8 Dec 2025 10:01 AM IST
IndiGo cancels 77 flights at Hyderabad airport
A total of 77 IndiGo flights were reportedly disrupted at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Monday (December 8), with 38 arrivals and 39 departures cancelled, according to airport authorities. This follows broader operational disruptions within IndiGo Airlines.
- 8 Dec 2025 9:59 AM IST
Visuals from Jaipur airport
Visuals from Jaipur International Airport, where IndiGo passengers remain stranded amid flight disruptions and cancellations.
- 8 Dec 2025 9:58 AM IST
Visuals from Gujarat airport
Visuals from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, where IndiGo flight disruptions and cancellations continue to inconvenience passengers.
- 8 Dec 2025 9:56 AM IST
Indigo cancels 134 flights at Delhi airport
Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi has stated that IndiGo has cancelled a total of 134 flights, comprising 75 departures and 59 arrivals.
- 8 Dec 2025 9:53 AM IST
IndiGo cancels 127 flights at Bengaluru airport
IndiGo has cancelled 65 arrivals and 62 departures. The next update will be issued after 6 pm, according to the Kempegowda International Airport Authority Limited (KIAL).
- 8 Dec 2025 9:50 AM IST
Visuals from Assam airport
Visuals from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, where IndiGo passengers remain stranded amid ongoing flight disruptions and cancellations.
- 8 Dec 2025 9:12 AM IST
Air India rolls out new fares after govt order on price caps
Air India on Monday said it has started rolling out new fares in compliance with the government’s directive asking all airlines to monitor ticket prices. The order came after authorities observed that airlines were charging steep fares amid widespread cancellations of IndiGo flights over the past few days.
In a statement issued after midnight, Air India said Air India Express has already completed implementing the revised fares across its systems, and that Air India will apply the capped fares over the next few hours.
The airline noted that the rollout requires coordination with third-party systems, and therefore a phased implementation is necessary to maintain accuracy and avoid any disruption to passenger bookings.
Air India also said that passengers who booked Economy Class tickets during the transition period at prices higher than the prescribed caps will be eligible for a refund of the difference.
- 8 Dec 2025 9:06 AM IST
Visuals from Delhi airport
Visuals from Indira Gandhi International Airport show IndiGo passengers still affected as flight delays and cancellations persist.