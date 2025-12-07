IndiGo chaos: DGCA’s show-cause notice to CEO, COO amid airports’ return to normalcy

Aviation watchdog DGCA has issued show-cause notices to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and Accountable Manager Isidro Porqueras seeking explanations within 24 hours on the massive flight disruptions, news agency PTI has reported citing unnamed sources.

In the notices sent to Elbers and Porqueras, who is also the Chief Operating Officer at IndiGo, the regulator said the large-scale operational failures indicate significant lapses in planning, oversight and resource management.

“... as the CEO, you are responsible for ensuring effective management of the airline but you have failed in your duty to ensure timely arrangements for conduct of reliable operations and the availability of requisite facilities to the passengers,” the regulator said in the notice sent to Elbers.

The DGCA has asked Elbers and Porqueras to reply within 24 hours.

The notices mentioned that the primary cause of the flight disruptions is non-provisioning of adequate arrangements to cater to the revised requirements for smooth implementation of the approved FDTL (Flight Duty Time Limitations) scheme for the airline.

On Saturday, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, along with senior civil aviation ministry officials, held a “serious meeting” with Elbers to review the situation and address the issues, a government official said.

The official also said authorities will take appropriate action on the IndiGo flight disruptions depending on the inquiry committee findings.

The Civil Aviation Ministry said on Saturday that normalcy had been restored at airports across the country and all necessary facilities were being provided to passengers.

Amid massive disruptions in flight operations due to crew shortage, IndiGo cancelled hundreds of flights, including 1,600 on Friday and over 800 on Saturday, since the crisis started earlier this week, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at airports across the country.

