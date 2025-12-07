IndiGo chaos: DGCA’s show-cause notice to CEO, COO amid airports’ return to normalcy
Regulator seeks explanation within 24 hours on massive flight disruptions; cites lapses in planning, oversight, and resource management
Aviation watchdog DGCA has issued show-cause notices to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and Accountable Manager Isidro Porqueras seeking explanations within 24 hours on the massive flight disruptions, news agency PTI has reported citing unnamed sources.
In the notices sent to Elbers and Porqueras, who is also the Chief Operating Officer at IndiGo, the regulator said the large-scale operational failures indicate significant lapses in planning, oversight and resource management.
“... as the CEO, you are responsible for ensuring effective management of the airline but you have failed in your duty to ensure timely arrangements for conduct of reliable operations and the availability of requisite facilities to the passengers,” the regulator said in the notice sent to Elbers.
The DGCA has asked Elbers and Porqueras to reply within 24 hours.
The notices mentioned that the primary cause of the flight disruptions is non-provisioning of adequate arrangements to cater to the revised requirements for smooth implementation of the approved FDTL (Flight Duty Time Limitations) scheme for the airline.
On Saturday, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, along with senior civil aviation ministry officials, held a “serious meeting” with Elbers to review the situation and address the issues, a government official said.
The official also said authorities will take appropriate action on the IndiGo flight disruptions depending on the inquiry committee findings.
The Civil Aviation Ministry said on Saturday that normalcy had been restored at airports across the country and all necessary facilities were being provided to passengers.
Amid massive disruptions in flight operations due to crew shortage, IndiGo cancelled hundreds of flights, including 1,600 on Friday and over 800 on Saturday, since the crisis started earlier this week, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at airports across the country.
- 7 Dec 2025 7:57 AM IST
Air India announces waiver on change or cancellation fees
Five days after the IndiGo flight disruptions that left thousands of passengers stranded at airports pan-India, Tata Group-owned Air India on Saturday said it has taken several measures to “help” fliers, including introducing a special waiver on change or cancellation fees on eligible domestic bookings.
It also said Air India, along with its subsidiary Air India Express, has “proactively” capped economy airfares on non-stop domestic flights from December 4 to prevent the usual demand-supply dynamics applied by automated revenue management systems.
It said both carriers are also in the process of ensuring compliance with the latest directive on airfare caps announced by the Civil Aviation Ministry on Saturday.
To provide greater flexibility, Air India and Air India Express have introduced a special waiver on change or cancellation fees on eligible domestic bookings, the airline said.
With this, customers who booked their flights with either carrier until December 4 for travel until December 15 can reschedule their bookings to a future date without paying the applicable rescheduling fee (within the validity of the purchased ticket, as applicable) or can cancel their bookings with full refund (without any cancellation fee applied).
This one-time waiver is applicable for a change or cancellation made until December 8, 2025. Fare difference, if any, in case of rescheduling will apply, it said.
- 7 Dec 2025 7:55 AM IST
IndiGo to face action depending on inquiry findings
Authorities will take appropriate action in the matter of IndiGo flight disruptions depending on the inquiry committee findings, a senior government official told news agency PTI on Saturday.
As flight disruptions continued for the fifth straight day on Saturday, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, along with senior civil aviation ministry officials, held a “serious meeting” with IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers to review the situation and address the issues, the official said.
The meeting, held in the national capital on Saturday, was attended by Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha, and DGCA chief Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, among others.
At the meeting, IndiGo CEO was also asked to ensure that the airline complies with the new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) within the given timeframe.
The official told PTI that the immediate priority is to restore normalcy in flight operations and the airline has been asked to ensure prompt refund of tickets.
Appropriate action will be taken depending on the findings of the inquiry panel, which is to submit its report in 15 days, the official said.
There have been reports that the authorities might take strong action against the airline and its CEO.
Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday set up a four-member inquiry panel to ascertain the reasons for the IndiGo situation and recommend mitigation measures.
The committee will submit its findings and recommendations to the DGCA within 15 days to enable necessary regulatory enforcement action and ensure institutional strengthening, the order said.
- 7 Dec 2025 7:51 AM IST
Railways announces 89 special trains
The Railways announced 89 special trains across all zones to be operated over three consecutive days starting Saturday to help people facing travel disruptions due to the mass flight cancellations by IndiGo.
In a coordinated move by the Railway Ministry, the trains, which are to make over 100 trips, were arranged in the shortest possible time after analysis of train traffic situations in major cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Patna, and Howrah, among others.
“The number of special trains and their trips might increase further depending on the traffic scenario. All zones have been asked to make use of all available resources, including rolling stock as well as manpower, to safely operate these trains for the convenience of lakhs of passengers stranded at different parts of the country due to flight cancellations,” said Dilip Kumar, Executive Director, Information & Publicity, Railway Board.
Officials said efforts are being made to make people aware about the trains, and some divisions have even disseminated information at nearby airports to help passengers.
South Eastern Railway has issued a press release and informed the Airport Authority to display information regarding the newly introduced special train services.
“Western Railway will run seven special trains on a special fare between Mumbai Central-New Delhi, Mumbai Central-Bhiwani, Mumbai Central-Shakur Basti, Bandra Terminus-Durgapura, Valsad-Bilaspur, Sabarmati-Delhi and Sabarmati-Delhi Sarai Rohilla stations,” a press note said.
Similarly, South Central Railway on Saturday announced that it would run four special trains to manage the surge in passengers resulting from the large-scale cancellation of IndiGo flights.
Central Railway and Northern Railway have planned 14 and 10 special trains respectively, and officials said these numbers are being further reviewed to meet any rising requirements.
Other zones have also issued notifications regarding special trains along with their schedules.
- 7 Dec 2025 7:49 AM IST
Mumbai airport takes measures to support stranded passengers
Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) said it has made arrangements to accommodate 25 grounded IndiGo aircraft at its facility.
In a statement, MIAL further said it has implemented a range of initiatives to support passengers stranded at the terminal due to flight cancellations and operational disruptions.
These measures have been implemented to enhance passenger comfort, provide clear information and ensure seamless logistics management during these challenging circumstances, MIAL said.
According to MIAL, additional chairs have been placed at multiple locations across both terminals (T1 and T2) to ensure passengers have ample seating while waiting while complimentary refreshments are being served to stranded passengers to help ease their wait.
Besides this, additional duty terminal managers and customer service executives have been deployed at both terminals to facilitate passenger movement and cater to their needs, MIAL said.
It also said that airport concessionaires/outlets have been instructed to maintain sufficient supplies of food and beverages for passenger convenience. The airport is also actively monitoring product pricing to ensure fairness.
Special gates have been set up to expedite the exit process for passengers affected by flight cancellations, the private airport operator said, adding that airport terminal operations, airline representatives, and CISF personnel are stationed at these gates to expedite the process.
Moreover, the terminal help desk is being manned round the clock, offering clear and timely information to passengers in need of support, it said.
A dedicated taskforce has been established by the airport comprising terminal operations (T1 & T2), airport baggage operations, MIAL security, CISF, and IndiGo airline staff, that is focused on retrieving checked-in baggage from cancelled flights and ensure prompt processing to reduce inconvenience to passengers, the private airport operator said.
It also said due to the uncertainty surrounding flight connections, frequent rescheduling and limited information, operational challenges such as stand availability and scheduling management have arisen.
However, the airport team is actively working to obtain clearer updates and manage airside operations effectively.
MIAL also said despite space constraints at Mumbai Airport, special parking arrangements have been made to accommodate about 25 grounded IndiGo aircraft, while additional traffic marshals have been deployed by the airport to ensure smooth passenger movement at the multi-level car parking and while exiting the terminals.
- 7 Dec 2025 7:48 AM IST
Normalcy restored at airports, says govt
Normalcy is restored at airports across the country and all necessary facilities are being provided to passengers, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Saturday.
“Normalcy is restored at airports across the country and all necessary facilities are provided to passengers. Check-in and check-out are happening smoothly,” the ministry said in a statement.