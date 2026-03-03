Shaken but relieved, many Indians return from Gulf; 9,000 remain stuck in Iran

There were smiles and tears in equal measure as many Indian passengers returned home on Tuesday (March 3) from West Asian (Middle Eastern) countries as a few flights were operated from the Gulf amid the ongoing crisis involving Iran and the US-Israel combine. Relief writ large of their faces, some of those who arrived at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru from the UAE on Monday night recalled their tense experience as missiles struck the Gulf nation. ‘If one missile had hit…’ Saurabh Shetty from Mangaluru, who works for an oil company in Abu Dhabi, described the situation as “worrisome and scary”. Also read: The emotional cost of media fear-mongering over West Asia crisis “When I went to the airport to catch my flight on February 28, everything seemed all right. Suddenly, near the check-in area, we got an alarm and were asked to sit down. We were cautioned not to sit near the windows because of a missile threat,” he told PTI videos. “Someone said, ‘Missile is going to hit.’ We were shocked. We were like, we are in the safest city — Abu Dhabi. How can this happen here? Later, when we looked outside, we saw a missile. We never thought such things could happen there. Everyone was calling to check if we were safe. Thankfully, we were safe inside the airport,” Shetty added. Calling it a “life-breaking moment”, he said, “When you see a missile in front of you, you feel it may hit you any moment. From my (hotel) room, I could see interceptions happening in the sky. At that time, I thought about how the Indian Army faces such situations. We have great respect for them.” He also expressed condolences for those who lost their lives. “We survived and returned home. If one missile had hit, we would not be here. All we wanted was to see our families,” he said, while appreciating the authorities in Abu Dhabi for taking care of stranded passengers.

A woman who was stranded in West Asia amid the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict arrives at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, in Mumbai, on Tuesday, March 3. PTI Photo

Passengers provided with food, accommodation Travellers thanked Etihad Airways, the Abu Dhabi authorities and the Indian government for ensuring their safety and providing accommodation and transport during the disruption. Another passenger, who only identified himself as Mahesh, was travelling from Boston. He lauded the airline’s arrangements. “One flight has landed from Abu Dhabi. The service was great. They provided us with a good hotel and arranged food. We stayed comfortably. Around 15 to 16 flights operated today, and they are expecting more to resume. Only partial airspace is available right now,” he said. Also read: 'No sovereign nation will accept what US, Israel are dictating to Iran' Ramya, a Bengaluru resident who had travelled to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, said, “Our return flight was cancelled initially. Today (March 2), Etihad arranged another flight for us. As of now, the situation seems peaceful, but as a precautionary measure, they had closed the airspace. Only about 15 flights have been allowed.” Another passenger, Bharat, said the situation has improved. “The last two days were a little scary. But, today it is better. They arranged flights for us to return. Special thanks to the Indian and UAE governments for extending our stay and accommodating us,” he said. ‘Abu Dhabi authorities took very good care of us’ Niruban from Coimbatore said there was some delay due to drone activity, but the journey back was smooth. “Thanks to Etihad Airways, we reached safely...The Abu Dhabi authorities took very good care of us. Within four to five hours, they arranged transport to good hotels and ensured everyone’s safety. Even while returning to the airport, proper transportation was arranged.” Girimalappa Kerur, originally from Bilgi in Bagalkot district and currently based in Bengaluru, said he was travelling to Paris on a business trip but got stranded. “We could hear explosions, and we were told around 15 missiles were intercepted in Abu Dhabi. One person reportedly died as the debris fell on them. Etihad arranged a safe hotel away from the airport. They are operating about 15 flights a day between 5 am and 5 pm to clear the backlog from February 28. I cancelled my onward trip to Paris and returned to Bengaluru. I’m relieved to be back,” he said. Also read: Where do major nations stand with Trump-Netanyahu on Iran? Prasad, a software developer working in Bengaluru, said while Abu Dhabi was relatively stable, the atmosphere remained tense. “We heard loud booms and felt vibrations. There were interceptions happening, and some debris reportedly fell near the airport. Dubai was said to be worse. But the authorities provided accommodation free of cost and coordinated well with the Indian authorities. My advice to those there is to follow government guidelines,” he said.

An Indian passenger gets emotional while meeting family members after returning from Abu Dhabi at the IGI Airport, in New Delhi, on Monday, March 2. PTI Photo

Uncertainty was overwhelming Several passengers landed in Delhi too. Among them was Sunil Gupta who returned from Dubai and was still shaken. “I didn’t feel any relief, not even during the flight, until I finally landed in Delhi,” he said. Gupta said the uncertainty was overwhelming. “I was very worried because I have never faced such a situation before. Watching everything that was happening around the world made me anxious. All I wanted was to somehow return home and be with my family,” he said. Gupta said even on the flight, he could not relax and kept thinking about the situation until he landed in Delhi. Financial burden on stranded tourists Arvind, a resident of Noida who also returned from Dubai, said many people were stranded after flights got cancelled. “People had just gone there for a few days and are not able to handle the expenses. The stranded tourists are facing a serious financial burden. That is the biggest problem right now,” he said. He said the flight that he had initially booked was cancelled, forcing him to stay back for four extra days. “During that time, we kept hearing about and seeing incidents around us. I personally saw explosions in the sky, but they (missiles) were being intercepted. Even though the missiles were intercepted, witnessing something like that creates fear,” he said. Also read: Indian-origin student Savitha killed in Austin shooting; suspect wore Iranian flag shirt Another passenger, Suhail Ahmed, returning from Muscat, said delays and uncertainty at airports worsened the situation. “There were long waits and confusion. Families with children were struggling and many people were running short of money. In such times, authorities should ensure a faster clearance and better arrangements for those trying to return,” he added. Several returnees said in view of the crisis, special arrangements may be needed to bring back the stranded Indians as many of them are facing financial strain.

An Indian family is all smiles upon their return from Dubai at the IGI Airport, in New Delhi, on Tuesday, March 3. PTI Photo

Kolhapur group returns with parting gift A group of 23 tourists from Maharashtra’s Kolhapur also landed safely in Mumbai via an Etihad Airways flight and returned to their hometown on Tuesday. A drone attack near their hotel in Dubai and a sense of insecurity kept them on tenterhooks. “We are blessed that we could come back safely to India. All the authorities back there in the UAE, representatives of Indian authorities, and the local leaders from Kolhapur helped us to come back to Kolhapur,” one of the tourists told reporters. He said that there was a drone attack a few metres away from their hotel. “Though the situation was a little tense, we were safe in our hotel during the conflict. Tour operators and local authorities helped us. We also followed all the rules and regulations in Dubai,” he said. The members of the group received a parting gift worth around Rs 25,000 from the UAE government, he said. 9,000 Indians stuck in Iran Meanwhile, around 9,000 Indians, including many students, remain stuck in Iran, with no indication so far of a plan to get them out of there. Also read: Iran war: PV Sindhu back home from Dubai; All England missed India on Tuesday advised its nationals in Iran to exercise utmost caution and remain indoors as far as possible. “In view of the developing situation, all Indian nationals in Iran are advised to exercise utmost caution, avoid unnecessary movements and remain indoors as far as possible,” the Indian embassy in Tehran said in a fresh advisory. “Indians may also continue to monitor the news, maintain situational awareness and await any further guidance from the Embassy of India,” it said. A worried father recalls daughter's words Kunwar Shakeel Ahmed, father of an Indian student studying in Iran, said the situation near his daughter’s hostel was frightening. “Sounds of blasts can be heard. Whatever missiles are being fired are landing very close to where they are staying. She told me that after one blast nearby, parts of the roof and the plaster of the hostel building fell off. You can imagine what the girls must be going through,” Ahmed said. He recalled what his daughter told him over the phone on Tuesday morning. “She told us to take care of ourselves and not worry too much and added that if God wants, we will meet again. When your own child speaks like that, it shakes you from within. Think about the daughter or son you have raised in your lap. How would you feel in such a situation?”

An Indian who was stranded in West Asia seeks blessings from his family members upon arrival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, in Mumbai, on Tuesday, March 3. PTI Photo