Indian-origin student Savitha killed in Austin shooting; suspect wore Iranian flag shirt

A 21-year-old Indian-origin student was killed in a mass shooting in Austin, Texas, on Sunday (March 1).

A shooter opened fire on the crowded Buford's bar, killing Savitha Shan and 19-year-old Ryder Harrington. The suspect's clothes had an Iranian flag design and the words "Property of Allah," according to a report by news agency Associated Press.

Suspect gunned down

The gunman opened fire at Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden on West Sixth Street, near the University of Texas campus. The suspect reportedly shot from his SUV into the crowded bar area, sending college students scrambling for cover.

The shooter, identified as Ndiaga Diagne (53), was eventually gunned down by the Austin police. The officials were reportedly investigating the incident as an act of terrorism. However, the motive remains unclear.

While the police have identified only two victims, several reports said three people were killed, and more than a dozen others were injured in the shooting.

The incident comes to light amid the ongoing tension between the US, Israel and Iran following the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei over the weekend.

'One of our superstar students'

Russ Finney, an assistant professor at the McCombs School of Business, mourned the loss of Savitha. Describing her as “one of the superstar students” at the university, he noted that she was pursuing a double major with honours and was on track to graduate in May.

"Savitha was one of our superstar students at the UT Austin McCombs school of business - she was set to graduate this May, and then she was on to start her career at a big professional services firm. She was a double major with honors. Involved in student organizations - a light in the classroom. Absolutely crushing to lose her," Finney wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

He added, "That location on 6th Street is pretty far west of Congress (toward Lamar), and considered safe by our students. Really no words to express the wave of sadness rolling over @UTexasMcCombs and @UTAustin. Other students are still in the hospital in very serious conditions - this is a very tough week for our community, the families, and #ATX in general. Thanks for releasing this information. (sic)."



