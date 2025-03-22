Delimitation can't be solely based on population: TN CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday called for a just and equitable process of delimitation to protect the political representation of various states in India.

He made the observation while addressing a Joint Action Committee meeting on delimitation attended by chief ministers and leaders of many non-BJP parties in Chennai.

The meeting highlighted Tamil Nadu's worries regarding a proposed delimitation exercise in 2026 that could potentially reduce its parliamentary seats due to population imbalances with northern states.

Not population alone

Stalin stressed that delimitation should not rely solely on current population statistics as this could unjustly disadvantage states like Tamil Nadu that have effectively managed population growth.

“We do not oppose any measures that enhance democratic representation but such actions must be equitable and should not compromise fair political representation,” he remarked.

“This demonstration is not against delimitation itself but rather a call for a just delimitation process.”

Tamil Nadu’s worries

Stalin cautioned about the wider consequences of an unbalanced delimitation, pointing out that a decrease in Tamil Nadu’s representation could undermine the state's influence in parliament, complicating efforts to secure funding and pass legislation that meets local needs.

“A reduction in representation will lead to struggles for state funding. Laws may be enacted without our consent, resulting in decisions that adversely impact our citizens -- students may miss opportunities, farmers could face difficulties, and our cultural growth may be jeopardized,” he warned.

Fertility rate

The comments reflect the demographic progress of Tamil Nadu, as evidenced by the National Family Health Survey-5, which indicates that India's fertility rate has decreased to 2.0, falling below the replacement threshold of 2.1.

Tamil Nadu has reached this replacement rate sooner than many northern states, raising concerns about potentially losing parliamentary seats to states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, which are expected to experience significant population growth. Stalin's appeal for equity is consistent with previous warnings, including his statement in February 2025 when he referred to delimitation as a "looming threat" to southern states.

Delimitation and south India

The Constitution, specifically articles 82 and 170, requires delimitation following each Census to adjust parliamentary and Assembly constituencies based on population changes.

However, southern states are concerned that this process may diminish their political influence, despite their commitment to responsible population management. The Joint Action Committee meeting, which included political leaders and representatives from various regions of Tamil Nadu, seeks to establish a collective effort to safeguard the state's interests.



