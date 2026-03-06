Will Congress’ early start help it regain power in Assam?

Taking part in a panel discussion on The Federal , she said the decision reflects the Grand-Old Party's proactive strategy as it attempts to reclaim political ground in the north-eastern state, which it last won electorally in 2011.

The early announcement of candidates by the Congress for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections is a “strategic move” aimed at strengthening booth-level preparations and sending a clear message about the party’s readiness, said Assam Pradesh Congress Committee secretary and spokesperson Happy Gogoi.

The Congress released its first list of 42 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections recently, becoming the first major party to begin the nomination process. The move comes quite some time before the polls and follows the 2023 delimitation exercise that reshaped several constituencies in the state.

Apart from Happy, the discussion also featured political analyst Debajit Goswami and senior journalist Samir K Purkayastha, where the political implications of the announcement, its impact on alliances, and the Congress's broader electoral strategy under the leadership of state chief Gaurav Gogoi, were discussed.

Plan behind early announcement

Happy said the decision to declare the candidates' names early was intended to give nominees more time to engage voters and build grassroots networks.

“When you declare the seats early, candidates get more time to activate their constituencies and focus on voter outreach,” she said.

“It allows the party to prepare well ahead of the elections instead of rushing into campaign mode.”

According to her, the move also signals organisational preparedness. By announcing candidates even before election dates are declared, the Congress aims to energise party workers and reinforce its position as a serious challenger to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Of the four states that are going to the polls this year, Assam is the only one where the Congress is in a direct fight with the BJP to grab power.

She also stressed that the early list should not be interpreted as a breakdown in talks with alliance partners.

“There have been multiple rounds of discussions with alliance partners,” the APCC official said, adding that negotiations on a few constituencies are still ongoing.

The alliance equation

However, the announcement of candidates has also raised questions about seat-sharing with regional allies.

It was reported that the Congress went ahead to name its own candidates in some constituencies that were specifically eyed by some of its allies. According to Happy, the alliance discussions have remained smooth despite that.

“It does not mean that the alliance is collapsing,” she said. “Sometimes both parties have to compromise on a few seats.”

Goswami said the timing of the list may also be influenced by lessons from past elections, where delayed candidate announcements weakened the party’s campaign.

“In states such as Haryana, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Bihar, the Congress declared candidates very late for elections, which affected their performance,” he said. “This time the party wants candidates to get enough time to prepare.”

He added the early announcement may help settle internal disputes and mobilise party workers at the grassroots level.

Minority representation

Another key issue raised in the discussion was minority representation in the candidate list.

Purkayastha noted that the 2023 delimitation exercise significantly reduced the number of minority-dominated constituencies in Assam. “Earlier, there were about 30 such seats, but now it has been reduced to around 22,” he said.

In the first list, Congress has fielded five minority candidates. According to Purkayastha, more clarity will emerge once the remaining lists surfaced.

“Many minority-dominated constituencies have not yet been announced, so the second list will be important to understand the party’s strategy,” he said.

Delimitation also forced adjustments in candidate selection. Some constituencies previously represented by minority MLAs are now reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) or Scheduled Tribes (ST), requiring the parties to field candidates from those communities.

Political opportunity

Goswami argued that the shifting political landscape presents a significant opportunity for the Congress to regain the minority support that had moved to the All-India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) over the past two decades.

He pointed out that the defeat of AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections has altered political equations in the state. “This creates a space for Congress to regain minority votes that earlier went to AIUDF,” he said.

It may be mentioned here that the Congress called off its alliance with the AIUDF, one of its long-standing allies in the state, in January.

Beyond minority politics, Goswami said Congress is also attempting to capitalise on public grievances in Upper Assam, where several issues remain unresolved.

Among the concerns he cited were debates around the NRC (National Register of Citizens) and the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act), inter-state border disputes, unemployment, and economic challenges in sectors like the tea industry.

“These are issues the Congress can highlight during the campaign,” he said.

Dynasty debate

The candidate list has also sparked debate over allegations of dynastic politics.

Several nominees are sons of prominent political leaders, including those linked to former ministers and senior Congress figures.

Happy was unfazed by the criticism that the Congress promotes dynastic politics.

“If a son of a scientist can become a scientist, or a doctor’s son can become a doctor, why can’t a politician’s son enter public life?” she asked.

The APCC spokesperson argued that candidates are selected based on merit and political engagement rather than family background.

At the same time, she emphasised that the list includes several young faces from different communities, including academic leaders, social organisers, and community representatives.

Leadership signal

Purkayastha said the first list also sends a clear signal about leadership within the party.

By including Gaurav among the earliest announced candidates, the Congress appears to have settled the leadership question ahead of the elections.

“The party has made it clear that Gaurav Gogoi is the face of the Congress in Assam,” he said.

He also noted that senior leaders such as the state's Leader of the Opposition, Debabrata Saikia, and former state president, Ripun Bora, were included in the first list, signalling stability within the party.

Gaurav, currently an MP from Jorhat, has also been fielded from the Jorhat Assembly constituency.

At the same time, the candidate line-up includes younger leaders, suggesting a generational transition in the state unit.

Opposition role

Goswami said Assam needs a stronger opposition after years of what he described as weak resistance to the ruling government. “In the last two terms, the opposition has not been very effective,” he said.

According to him, Congress has the organisational legacy and experience to rebuild a strong opposition in the state.

However, he cautioned that the party’s success will depend on unity among its leaders and effective campaigning across constituencies.

Road ahead

Happy expressed confidence that the early announcement of candidates will strengthen the party’s campaign ahead of the elections.

She said additional lists will be announced soon and reiterated that Congress remains committed to working with alliance partners. “With our young candidates and experienced leaders, we are ready for the upcoming elections,” she said.

The 2026 Assam Assembly elections are still sometime away, but with the Opposition party's first candidate list being published, the contest has clearly begun.