Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah joins BJP ahead of Assembly elections

Days after quitting the party, former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah on Sunday (February 22) joined the ruling BJP in the presence of state unit president Dilip Saikia.

Borah formally enrolled as a BJP member during a function held at the party’s state headquarters, Vajpayee Bhawan, marking a significant political shift ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. The 126-member Assam assembly is expected to go to polls in March-April.

Several former Congress leaders, including Sanju Bora, Rajesh Kumar Joshi, Kangkan Das and Gagan Chandra Bora, along with more than a dozen party workers, also joined the BJP along with Borah.



Borah switches after rift

Borah had resigned on February 16, though the Congress high command initially did not accept his resignation, with senior leaders visiting his residence while Rahul Gandhi also spoke to him.



He had asked for time to reconsider his decision. Still, the next day, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited his residence and announced that he would join the BJP on February 22.

Borah, after joining the saffron party, said: "I didn't resign from the Congress thinking that I would join the BJP. I resigned thinking that a self-introspection would take place about the wrongs in the Congress, and expected a promise that it would be corrected."

"The Congress also hurt the Assamese community's feelings. I served the Congress for 32 years with an ideology, conscience and patriotism; but I am hurt now," Borah said.

Sarma hails Borah's entry

Welcoming him in the BJP, Sarma said there may be “some bitterness” inside Borah as he left the Congress after serving the party for more than 32 years with a lot of contribution.

"From today, a new life starts in the BJP. He is a proud member of the party now. The BJP family will also take care of him, and give him love and respect.” Saikia also welcomed Borah and the other Congress leaders who joined the ruling party.

"The strength of the BJP workers has increased from today. The newcomers have come forward getting inspired by the work of PM Narendra Modi and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma," Saikia asserted. Borah's political experience and administrative efficiency will strengthen the BJP, he added.





(With agency inputs)