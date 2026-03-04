Assam elections: Congress responds to delimitation with first list of 42 candidates

The Congress high command on Tuesday night (March 3) released its first list of 42 candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, signalling both continuity and change in the party’s strategy. The list reflects the ground realities shaped by the recent delimitation exercise, which has altered the political map of the State in significant ways.

Under the 2023 delimitation, the number of seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) has increased from 16 to 19, while the number of seats reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) has gone up from 8 to 9. This has forced the Congress to recalibrate its plans, shifting some sitting MLAs to new constituencies and adjusting to fresh demographic equations.

Several minority-dominated constituencies have now been reserved for ST candidates, compelling the party to rethink its placements.

Nandita Das shifted to new seat

Goalpara West, once represented by Congress’s Abdur Rashid Mandal and known for its minority base, has now been reserved for ST candidates. The party has fielded Markline Marak from the seat. Mandal, who has since joined Raijor Dal, is seeking a ticket from Goalpara North from Raijor Dal. Interestingly, the Congress has not announced a candidate for Goalpara North, keeping the seat open for its ally Raijor Dal, indicating careful alliance management.

In Barpeta, earlier known as Baghabar and represented by Sherman Ali Ahmed, the constituency has been reserved for SC candidates. The party has nominated Mahananda Sarkar from Barpeta (SC).

Boko has also seen a major shift. Once a SC-dominated seat represented by Nandita Das, it is now reserved for ST candidates. The Congress has fielded Ramen Singh Rabha from Boko. Nandita Das has been shifted to the newly created Hajo-Sualkuchi (SC), a move party insiders describe as strategic rather than sidelining.

The Demow seat, expected to go to CPI, now sees Congress fielding Ajoy Kumar Gogoi, signalling a possible rethink in alliance equations.

Raijor Dal also sought Borchola constituency to field its leader Alak Nath, but the Congress decided to field Ripun Borah, a former minister and former Rajya Sabha MP of the party.

APMC president Mira Borthakur Goswami has been given the ticket from Dispur, even as the Assam Jatiya Parishad had expressed interest in contesting the seat.

Gaurav Gogoi to contest from Jorhat

One of the biggest announcements is that APCC president and Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, will contest from Jorhat. His candidature from Jorhat is seen as a high-stakes move aimed at consolidating the party’s position in Upper Assam.

Among other prominent names, Girish Baruah has been nominated from Bongaigaon, while sitting MLA Diganta Barman has been retained in Barkhetri. Former BJP MLA Ashok Kumar Sarma will contest from Nalbari, and Ratul Patuwary from Tihu.

From central Assam, former MLA Binanda Kumar Saikia will contest from Sipajhar. Bubul Das has been fielded from Jagiroad (SC), Nurul Huda from Rupahihat, Tanzil Hussain from Samaguri, and Utpal Bania from Raha (SC). Tanzil Hussain, son of MP Rokibul Hussain, had lost the 2025 by-election from the old Samaguri seat. His renomination indicates the party’s continued faith in him.

In Upper Assam, the list includes former minister Pranati Phukan from Naharkatia, Utpal Gogoi from Sonari, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia from Nazira, Indraneel Pegu from Majuli (ST), Pallabi Saikia Gogoi from Teok, and Gaurav Gogoi from Jorhat.

Bitupan Saikia has been nominated from Golaghat, Raton Engti from Bokajan (ST), Augustine Enghee from Rongkhang (ST), M Santi Kumar Singha from Lakhipur, Ajit Singh from Udharbond, Dr. Amit Kumar Kalwar from Barkhola, Abhijit Paul from Silchar, Aminul Haque Laskar from Sonai, Jakaria Ahmed from Karimganj North, Kartik Sena Sinha from Patharkandi, and Suruchi Roy from Ram Krishna Nagar (SC).

Delimitation has not derailed Congress

The first list suggests that while delimitation has not derailed the Congress campaign, it has certainly made the party more cautious. The focus appears to be on winnability, retaining strong faces in familiar territories, and adjusting quickly where old support bases have been reshaped.

Compared to earlier elections, this list shows a more careful balancing act between alliance commitments, caste equations and regional aspirations. With the BJP fighting from what the Opposition describes as a “tilted” electoral map, Congress seems determined to present a stable and broad-based alternative.

As more lists are expected and alliances are finalised, the true electoral picture will become clearer. For now, this first list sets the tone for a closely watched contest in Assam.