Priyanka Gandhi rallies Congress in Guwahati after Bhupen Borah exit
The AICC leader’s high-profile visit steadies nerves and energises workers, as the UPPL signals openness to joining a Congress-led anti-BJP alliance ahead of the polls
Just days after a major setback for the Congress in Assam, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Guwahati to a rousing welcome from party workers determined to show that the organisation remains intact and battle-ready.
Priyanka’s two-day visit comes in the wake of former APCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah resigning from the party on February 16. Borah’s decision, and his announcement that he will join the BJP on February 22, had triggered concerns within party ranks about morale and election strategy ahead of the Assembly polls. Borah was the campaign head of the Congress party for the upcoming polls.
Warm welcome masks turmoil
But outside Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) on Thursday (February 19), there was little sign of uncertainty. From early morning, hundreds of Congress workers and supporters gathered, waving party flags and chanting slogans, transforming the airport premises into a sea of tricolour. Many supporters came dressed in traditional attire, reflecting the state’s cultural diversity.
“People from all communities came out to welcome her in their traditional dress. It was a proud moment for us,” said Bedabrata Borah, chairman of the APCC Media Department.
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi and working president Jakir Hussain Sikdar were among the senior leaders present to receive her. Sikdar said the turnout showed that people are looking for an alternative, and that dissatisfaction with the BJP government would be reflected in the elections.
Borah, who led the APCC from July 2021 to May 2025, resigned, alleging “internal humiliations”. He accused Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain of undue interference and described Gogoi as a “figurehead”. His move was promptly welcomed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who called him the “last recognised Hindu leader” in the Congress. Borah also claimed that a brief conversation with Rahul Gandhi did not resolve his grievances.
Releases 'People's Chargesheet'
Despite the turbulence, Priyanka Gandhi followed a packed schedule. Soon after landing, she visited the revered Kamakhya Temple, offering prayers along with Gogoi. Party leaders described the visit as both spiritual and symbolic, signalling respect for Assam’s traditions.
Later, at the Manabendra Sarma Complex, she released a “People’s Chargesheet” against the BJP government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma for the 2021–26 term. The document lists 20 alleged failures, including what the Congress terms “syndicate raj”, corruption, land-related irregularities, and gaps in welfare delivery.
Addressing party workers, Priyanka urged them to take these issues to every village and ward, calling the coming election a fight for the future of Assam.
At Rajiv Bhawan, the APCC headquarters, she chaired lengthy meetings in her capacity as head of the party’s Screening Committee. Block presidents, mandal leaders, and DCC presidents and vice presidents discussed candidate selection and booth-level management. Her message was clear: focus on grassroots mobilisation and organisational discipline.
On Friday (February 20), she is scheduled to visit the family of singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg at Kahilipara before leaving for New Delhi. Garg had died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19, 2025.
The BJP dismissed her visit as symbolic. Union Minister Pabitra Margherita termed it superficial, and accused the Congress of trying to mask its internal divisions.
Shifting political equations
Meanwhile, political equations appear to be shifting. The United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), an ally of the BJP, has indicated willingness to ally with the Congress. Rakesh Brahma, former BTC Executive Member and UPPL Youth Wing president, said seven rounds of talks have already been held.
“We want to teach the BJP a lesson. Final discussions will be on February 20 and 21. We are seeking 15 seats,” he said.
In another development, the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and Raijor Dal have decided to move away from their Congress-free United Assam Alliance and explore a broader anti-BJP alliance. AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi said clarity must come quickly, while Raijor Dal chief and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi stated that seat-sharing discussions should be finalised within days. Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan also urged the Congress to speed up negotiations.
For the Congress, Priyanka Gandhi’s visit has helped steady nerves and energise workers. Whether that momentum can convert into electoral gains will depend on how swiftly alliances are sealed and internal differences resolved.