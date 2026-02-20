Priyanka Gandhi rallies Congress in Guwahati after Bhupen Borah exit

Just days after a major setback for the Congress in Assam, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Guwahati to a rousing welcome from party workers determined to show that the organisation remains intact and battle-ready.

Priyanka’s two-day visit comes in the wake of former APCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah resigning from the party on February 16. Borah’s decision, and his announcement that he will join the BJP on February 22, had triggered concerns within party ranks about morale and election strategy ahead of the Assembly polls. Borah was the campaign head of the Congress party for the upcoming polls.

Warm welcome masks turmoil

But outside Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) on Thursday (February 19), there was little sign of uncertainty. From early morning, hundreds of Congress workers and supporters gathered, waving party flags and chanting slogans, transforming the airport premises into a sea of tricolour. Many supporters came dressed in traditional attire, reflecting the state’s cultural diversity.

“People from all communities came out to welcome her in their traditional dress. It was a proud moment for us,” said Bedabrata Borah, chairman of the APCC Media Department.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi and working president Jakir Hussain Sikdar were among the senior leaders present to receive her. Sikdar said the turnout showed that people are looking for an alternative, and that dissatisfaction with the BJP government would be reflected in the elections.

Borah, who led the APCC from July 2021 to May 2025, resigned, alleging “internal humiliations”. He accused Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain of undue interference and described Gogoi as a “figurehead”. His move was promptly welcomed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who called him the “last recognised Hindu leader” in the Congress. Borah also claimed that a brief conversation with Rahul Gandhi did not resolve his grievances.



Releases 'People's Chargesheet'