Armed forces showed 'restraint' during Operation Sindoor, says Rajnath Singh

India’s armed forces “could have done much more” during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan in the wake of the terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, but showed a “restrained” and “calibrated” response, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday (December 7).

The brief military conflict in early May underscored the capability as well as discipline of the Indian forces, who ended terror threats without escalation, according to Singh.

'Incredible coordination during Op Sindoor'

“During Operation Sindoor, the coordination we witnessed among our armed forces, the civil administration, and the citizens of the border areas was incredible. I express my gratitude to every citizen of Ladakh as well as the border areas for extending their support to our armed forces,” the defence minister said after inaugurating 125 infrastructure projects in different parts of the nation, which were completed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in Leh, Ladakh. The infrastructure projects include Shyok Tunnel, across seven states and two Union Territories.

Today, 07th December, I shall be in Leh, Ladakh. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has constructed 125 strategically significant infrastructure projects including Shyok Tunnel, across 07 States and 02 Union Territories. Looking forward to it. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 7, 2025

“This coordination is what defines our identity. It is our mutual bond that gives us the most distinct identity in the world,” Singh said.

Mission to avenge 26 civilians' murder

The military mission was launched by the Indian armed forces on May 7 to destroy terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to avenge the killing of 26 civilians in Pahalgam, mostly tourists.

“Just a few months ago, we witnessed how, in response to the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, our armed forces executed Operation Sindoor, and the world knows what they did to the terrorists,” the defence minister said.

“Of course, we could have done much more had we wanted, but our forces demonstrated not only valour but also restraint, doing only what was necessary,” he added.

Singh said the big operation could have been made possible by strong connectivity. He said while the forces were able to deliver logistics on time, connectivity with the border areas was also maintained, ensuring that Operation Sindoor was a “historic success”.

The defence minister added that improved connectivity in the border areas is transforming security in multiple ways and enabling troops to operate more effectively in difficult terrains.

“Today, our soldiers stand strong in difficult terrains because they have access to roads, real-time communication systems, satellite support, surveillance networks, and logistics connectivity.

“Every minute, every second of a soldier deployed on the border is extremely important. Therefore, connectivity should not be viewed merely as limited to networks, optical fibre, drones, and radars, but rather as the backbone of security,” Singh said.

Rajnath receives badge on Armed Forces Flag Day

The defence minister, who received a badge on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day in New Delhi on Sunday (December 7), said if he can meet the armed forces in any corner of the country, it is only because of strong communication networks and connectivity. Earlier in the day, he posted on X on the occasion to salute the "valour and sacrifices" of the Indian armed forces.

“Communication should not be viewed merely in terms of infrastructure. It is a very broad term. Communication is essential for peace, harmony, and understanding of society,” he said, adding that the government’s constant endeavour has been to strengthen communication and connectivity with all the border areas, including Ladakh.

Singh also said the Narendra Modi government is working tirelessly for a holistic development of the border areas.

“Our government, our armed forces, and organisations such as the BRO stand with you. We just need to keep strengthening this bond so that our relationship is not affected by any external element,” Singh said, adding that improved connectivity not only strengthens security and infrastructure but also drives economic growth.

(With Agency inputs)