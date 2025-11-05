Bihar polls 2025: Clear wave in NDA favour, says Rajnath Singh

A day before the first phase of voting in the Bihar assembly elections, defence minister Rajnath Singh said there was a clear wave in favour of the NDA and asserted that the ruling alliance would form the next government in the state with a two-thirds majority.

NDA wave

Speaking at a rally in Banka, he accused the RJD of intimidating people during its rule and alleged that the Congress had “never wanted better roads in border areas”.

"There is not a single corruption case against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. There is a clear wave in favour of the NDA ahead of the first phase of voting. We will form the next government with a two-thirds majority," he said.

Rajnath also claimed the NDA does not discriminate among people on the basis of caste, creed or religion, and said the alliance alone could deliver a ‘Viksit’ Bihar.

He further alleged, “RJD leaders used to threaten people and had never worked for Bihar’s development.”

Operation Sindoor not ended

The defence minister also lauded the armed forces for their success in Operation Sindoor, a retaliatory strike following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives in April.

"Operation Sindoor has been halted, not stopped. If terrorists attempt to attack India again, we will retaliate strongly," Singh said at the poll rally.

(With agency inputs)