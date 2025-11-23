French Navy debunks Pak media claim on Indian Rafale losses during Op Sindoor

The French Navy on Sunday (November 23) refuted a Pakistani media report claiming that Indian Rafael jets were shot down by the Pakistani military during Operation Sindoor. The article published in Pakistan’s Geo TV misquoted a commander of the French Navy as confirming that the Indian Air Force’s Rafael fighter jets were shot down during Operation Sindoor.

The article claimed Captain 'Jacques' Launay, commander of the Naval Air Base at Landivisiau, had said that Pakistan's handling of the conflict situation was the reason behind Indian Rafael jets being shot down, adding that the remarks were made at an international Indo-Pacific conference.

‘No consent for publication’

However, the French Navy- Marine nationale- punched holes into the Pakistani media report, pointing out that it had several factual errors. It stated that the statements were attributed to Captain Launay even though he never agreed to any kind of publication.

“These statements were attributed to Captain Launay, who never gave his consent for any form of publication. The article contains extensive misinformation and disinformation,” stated the French Navy in a post on X.

[#FAKENEWS] These statements were attributed to Captain Launay who never gave his consent for any form of publication.The article contains extensive misinformation and disinformation. pic.twitter.com/crVrFFABkx — Marine nationale (@MarineNationale) November 22, 2025

Pointing out that the first name of the commander was Yvan and not Jacquis, as mentioned in the article, the French Navy stated that his responsibilities are confined to commanding the organic naval air station where French Rafale Marine aircraft are based.

“Contrary to what has been established in the article, his responsibilities are limited to commanding the organic naval air station where the French Rafale Marine aircraft are stationed,” it added.

‘Neither confirmed nor denied’

The French Navy made it clear that Captain Yvan Launay, when asked about Indian aircraft being shot down during Operation Sindoor, neither confirmed nor denied it.

“Captain Yvan Launay presented the assets of his naval air base, the missions of the Rafale fighter jet, and the French carrier strike group concept. When asked the question about operation SINDOOR, he neither confirmed nor denied that Indian aircraft had been shot down. He refused to comment on possible jamming of the Indian Rafale by Chinese systems,” stated the French Navy.

‘Commander only expressed his point of view’

Elaborating further, the French Navy stated that the commander only expressed his point of view as a fighter pilot on the cognitive overload that pilots can face in aerial combat.

“He expressed his point of view as a fighter pilot on the cognitive overload that pilots can face in aerial combat due to the large amount of information coming into the cockpit, which can lead to a decrease in situational awareness, regardless of the number of aircraft. He never mentioned the Chinese J10,” it added.

Earlier, the Indian Air Force Chief A P Singh had said that six Pakistani aircraft were shot down by the Indian military.