Operation Sindoor: Indian Navy forced Pakistan Navy to stay near ports, says Navy Chief

The Indian Navy’s “aggressive posturing” during Operation Sindoor, including the deployment of a carrier battle group in the northern Arabian Sea, confined the Pakistani naval movements close to their ports, the Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, said on Monday (December 2).

‘Navy prepared to meet requirements’

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Admiral Tripathi said that since Operation Sindoor is still in progress, many operational details are classified and cannot be revealed in public. He also said that the Navy was prepared to do what was demanded.

"...It is an operation which still remains in progress, and therefore, many operational details cannot be put out in the open domain for obvious reasons... It is also in the open domain... The aggressive posturing and the immediate actions we took, including the deployment of a carrier battle group in the northern Arabian Sea, forced the Pakistan Navy to remain in its ports and airports, or close to the Makran coast, and it never ventured out,” said Admiral Tripathi.

“So that was the role which the Navy played, and it has also been reported that the Navy were ready to do what was demanded. We also noticed a noticeable effect on the Pakistani economy during those four to five days...,” he added as quoted by ANI.

‘Indian Naval action hit Pakistan economy’

Elaborating further, the Navy chief said that the Indian Navy’s deployment resulted in a significant economic impact on Pakistan, with shipping companies avoiding Pakistani ports and the insurance premiums showing a sharp increase.

"Many major shipping companies worldwide began avoiding Pakistani ports. There was an increase in insurance premiums for ships going to Pakistan ports, which led to a reduction in the number of merchant ships willing to take the risk," added Admiral Tripathi.

The Navy chief assured that the Indian Navy is maintaining the operational tempo and ensuring that maritime domain awareness is complete after Operation Sindoor.