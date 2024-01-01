The Federal's recap of 2023: War, politics, sports, films, tech

The Federal invites you to browse through our year-enders that sum up all the ground-breaking news of 2023, including politics, international affairs, sports, entertainment, science and technology, and more.

When we started 2023, the global scenario was overshadowed by the continuing war between Russia and Ukraine, and then, a fresh conflict erupted in the Middle East with Israel's offensive in Gaza after Hamas’ brutal attack on it. Another conflict that tended to go below the radar was the civil war in Sudan between two rival factions, while the migrants’ crisis continued to make headlines with its tragical stories.

In India, BJP hogged the news by winning major Assembly elections towards the end of the year, with the Congress backsliding except for a lone win in Telangana. 2023 will go down as a year that witnessed a relentless attack on the Opposition by the ruling party at the Centre, ending with an unprecedented suspension of 146 Opposition MPs from Parliament.

India’s Supreme Court displayed a wide disconnect between what its worthy judges preached at seminars and lectures and what its judgements actually ended up doing, with several decisions casting a shadow on the quest for justice and constitutional rights.

In the world of sports, India’s cricket team shone during the year and all through the ODI World Cup, only to falter at the final hurdle, losing to Australia in the final of the ICC World Cup 2023. Indian sporting fans, however, had lots to cheer about in the world of chess as many of its young grandmasters, like Praggnanandha, Gukesh, Vidit Gujrathi, Vaishali, and Divya Deshmukh, announced their entry on the world stage.

The highlight of Indian science and technology was the historic launch of Chandrayaan-3 to the moon, and the promise of new frontiers that would be broken in ISRO’s continuing saga of excellence.

Bollywood bounced back with a vengeance after a lacklustre 2022 with blockbusters like Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Jawan, Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail, and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal.

The world of technology experienced a churn, with artificial intelligence becoming smarter and more controversial, leading to job losses and fears about the potential conflict between AI and human beings in the future.

Get a bird’s-eye view of the year 2023 by going through all the stories below.

