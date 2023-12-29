Tamil cinema in 2023: Monster blockbusters, surprise hits and misses

The year 2023 turned out to be a good one for Tamil cinema.

More than 200 Tamil films hit the screen and, unlike the past few years, the Tamil film industry seems to have bounced back and witnessed a prosperous and fruitful year. It had record-breaking, big-budget blockbusters and small-budget wonders doing roaring business at the box-office. The hit rate was better in 2023 than the past few years with one box-office success to celebrate each month.

First quarter: Varisu vs Thunivu, the rise of Vetrimaaran

At the start of the year, in the first month itself, Tamil cinema witnessed the clash of two titans – Ajith's Thunivu and Vijay's Varisu – for the Pongal festival. Initially, there were some issues over sharing the number of theaters between these two films in the state but eventually, Varisu won the Pongal race by minting over ₹25 crore more than Thunivu in Tamil Nadu.

Varisu's total gross was more than ₹305 crore, Thunivu managed to touch the magical ₹200 crore figure. Both were blockbusters and made money for their respective producers. However, after these back-to-back hits, Tamil cinema then fell into a dry period with many failures at the ticket window until the surprise hit Dada featuring Kavin in the lead arrived in cinemas. The feel-good drama grossed nearly ₹20 crore in Tamil Nadu. Dada got rave reviews and boosted Kavin's career.

Surprise hits

The next film to create a box-office stir in the first quarter of 2023 was Dhanush's Vaathi. Though the film managed to collect just around ₹36 crore in Tamil Nadu, it notched up ₹117 crore as box-office gross worldwide. The Telugu version went on to become a blockbuster.

Then, Sasikumar's Ayothi turned out to be a surprise hit. Ayothi was released in theaters without any promotions and not many people were even aware of its release. But, it slowly picked up through word of mouth and became a sleeper hit by grossing more than ₹7 crore in Tamil Nadu.

Post Ayothi, Jayam Ravi's Agilan slumped at the box-office, collecting around ₹6.6 crore in Tamil Nadu. Silambarasan TR's Pathu Thala wasn't a big success as well, raking in just around ₹26.5 crore in the state, whereas master filmmaker Vetrimaaran proved that a well-crafted film can storm the box-office as well with his Viduthalai: Part 1. This film went on to become a massive blockbuster by collecting more than ₹45 crore in Tamil Nadu.

Hits: Varisu, Thunivu, Dada, Ayothi, Viduthalai: Part 1

Misses: Agilan, Run Baby Run, Pathu Thala

Second Quarter: An underperformer and a surprise hit

Though Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 had underperformed compared to Part 1, the sequel also turned out to be a box-office hit, making the producers happy.

Ponniyin Selvan II crossed more than ₹140 crore in Tamil Nadu and amassed around ₹340 crore globally. But other notable films like Lawerence's Rudhran, Arulnithi's Thiruvin Kural, and Gautham Karthik's August 16, 1947, failed to collect big money.

The next big film in the second quarter of 2023 was Pichaikkaran 2. Critics had panned the Vijay Antony starrer but the audiences liked the film and it raked in the moolah. Another surprise hit of 2023 was Manikandan's Good Night. The film opened to fantastic reviews and earned more than ₹12.5 crore in Tamil Nadu.

Another film that surprised the trade was Ashok Selvan and Sarathkumar's crime thriller Por Thozhil. In Tamil Nadu, the film collected around ₹27.5 crore, and globally, it drew in ₹45 crore.

Commercial hits

Mari Selvaraj's Maamannan starring Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, and Vadivelu in the lead collected around ₹55 crore in Tamil Nadu, and the film was a blockbuster in the state.

Asvins, a small-budget horror film, was also a commercial hit in the second quarter.

On the other hand, Arya's Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramanlingam was rejected by the audience and the film was dubbed as a commercial failure. Vijay Antony's Tamilarasan, Siddharth's Takkar and SJ Suryah's Bommai were the other notable flops in the second quarter.

Hits: Ponniyin Selvan 2, Pichaikkaran2, Por Thozhil, Good Night, Maamannan

Misses: August 16, 1947, Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramanlingam, Ruthran, Thiruvin Kural, Takkar

Third Quarter: The comeback season

Sivakarthikeyan's realistic superhero film Maaveeran was another notable hit in Tamil cinema. Globally, the film collected close to ₹90 crore, while in Tamil Nadu, the film mopped up just above ₹50 crore.

Santhanam, who hasn't delivered any hits post the pandemic, finally returned to form with DD Returns. The film was a huge commercial blockbuster.

Superstar storms back

The third quarter of the year also saw yet another phenomenal comeback. Superstar Rajinikanth tasted success finally with Jailer. The film surpassed all dire predictions by collecting around ₹600 crore globally. In Tamil Nadu, Jailer drew around ₹196 crore, next only to Ponniyin Selvan 1 on its release. With Jailer, Rajinikanth proved that he can still bring audiences in droves into theatres.

Another smash hit of the third quarter was Vishal and SJ Suryah's Mark Antony. The film collected nearly ₹60 crore in Tamil Nadu and almost hit the century mark in the state. For Vishal, who was back in films after a brief sabbatical, Mark Antony turned out to be a blockbuster.

Another comeback in 2023 is by actor Siddharth, who completely transformed himself with Chithha, a well-made Tamil film that collected more than ₹10 crore in the state.

The Flops

Chandramukhi 2, the most anticipated sequel flopped at the box-office. Similarly, Jayam Ravi's Iraivan also failed to make any noise at the ticket window. Santhanam, who scored a massive blockbuster with DD Returns failed to attract the audiences with Kick.

Cricketer Dhoni's maiden production venture LGM starring Harish Kalyan and Ivana also failed to set the cash registers ringing and Vijay Antony's Kolai also went on to become a commercial failure.

Hits: Jailer, Maaveeran, DD Returns, Mark Antony, Chithha

Misses: Chandramukhi 2, Iraivan, Kick

Fourth Quarter: Blockbuster Leo and unexpected hits

The first hit of the fourth quarter of this year was a beautiful feel-good Yuvaraj Dhayalan directorial Irugapattru. The film opened in a small way at the box-office but it picked up pace as viewers loved the film. It went on to gross around ₹7.5 crore in Tamil Nadu, said sources.

The monstrous blockbuster of the fourth quarter, however, was Vijay's Leo. The film went on to become the numero uno grosser in Tamil Nadu by collecting ₹230 crore in the state. Globally, the Vijay starrer amassed over ₹600 crore and ended up as the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year.

But after Leo, most of the movies tanked at the box-office. Karthi's Japan ended up as a big disappointment; but Karthik Subbaraj's Jigarthanda Double X managed to become a box-office hit by grossing more than ₹65 crore globally.

Another feel-good film Jo collected ₹6.5 crore in Tamil Nadu, while Harish Kalyan's Parking was also a hit at the box-office.

Nayanthara's Annapoorani, Vijay Antony's Raththam, Trisha's The Road, and Santhanam's 80s Build Up were the notable failures of 2023.

The most anticipated Prabhas' Salaar also crashed at the box-office. Trade sources said there is no chance of the film picking up in Tamil Nadu and it seems to be headed to become a commercial failure.

Hits: Leo, Irugapattru, Joe, Parking, Jigarthanda Double X

Misses: Annapoorani, Raththam, The Road, 80s Build Up.