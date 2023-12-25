2023 review: How Indian chess whizzes checkmated world’s grandmasters

Chess in India has come a long way since Viswanathan Anand became the first Indian Grandmaster (GM) in 1989. The year 2023 saw the country boast of an impressive ensemble of 84 Grandmasters, having established itself as a formidable chess powerhouse. Indian players showcased exceptional skill and outshone their global counterparts this year. Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa stole the thunder at the World Cup in Baku, securing the silver medal and coming second only to the world No 1 Magnus Carlsen. With this stunning show, Praggnanandhaa became the second Indian after Anand to qualify for 2024 Candidates Tournament in Toronto.



“Carlsen had said way back in 2013 that India is going to be the next chess superpower. Having quality players in the top 50 is one of the reasons. Added to that, the grassroots level of Indian players has gone up in a phenomenal way. It’s comparable to the former Soviet Union. The competition is huge, which gives the players a great practical strength,” pointed out GM Sundararajan Kidambi when queried about India’s incredible growth in chess. Vidit Santosh Gujrathi played the tournament of his life to clinch the FIDE Grand Swiss title in Douglas, the capital city of Isle of Man. With this success, Vidit joined compatriot Praggnanandhaa in the Candidates. Considering his reverse in the first round, the 29-year-old’s victory is all the more remarkable! He scored (8.5/10) to finish ahead of world No 2 Fabiano Caruana and world No 4 Hikaru Nakamura. The rise and rise of Indian chess players This victory propelled Vidit to world No 15 (2737) in the ratings of International Chess Federation, commonly referred to by its French acronym FIDE. He followed it up by winning the Gashimov Memorial in Gabala, Azerbaijan. It was Vidit’s second straight title even though it came in a different format (Rapid and Blitz). “Vidit has been a great positional player. He has a deep understanding of the game. Nevertheless, winning the Grand Swiss is a jewel in the crown of any player. Winning the tournament ahead of strong players bodes well for him and Indian chess,” reflected Kidambi on Vidit’s Grand Swiss success. Praggnanandhaa has been winning world titles since the age of eight. He hogged the limelight in 2022, defeating the five-time World Champion Magnus Carlsen twice in the online rapid events. The 18-year-old made a big leap in 2023. He broke into the 2700-club, triumphing in the closed round-robin GM tournament in Budapest. His spectacular showing in the World Cup earned the appreciation of one and all among Indians. Continuing his rich vein of form, Praggnanandhaa (6.5/7, 5th board) played a big part in WR Chess’ title triumph in the World Rapid Team Championship in Dusseldorf, Germany. His long-time coach GM R B Ramesh deserves a lot of credit for Praggnanandhaa’s meteoric rise.





Dommaraju Gukesh did the unthinkable this year. The 17-year-old ended the 37-year-long reign of Viswanathan Anand as India No 1, surpassing his idol in the September list of FIDE ratings. Gukesh went one spot (eighth in the world) ahead of Anand with a rating of 2758. The former world No 1 occupied the ninth place with a rating of 2754. Gukesh had an incredible 2022, winning an individual gold on the top board at the Chennai Chess Olympiad (9/11) for India 2. His performance powered India 2 to a bronze-medal finish at the biennial event.

