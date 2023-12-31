As the curtains fall on 2023, we know that Barbie will not only be remembered as the year’s runaway hit and the top grosser — memorably, it crossed $1 billion mark at the box office in just 17 days, breaking the record held by Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 — but also one that set a string of records for a film helmed by a woman director.



For instance, it earned more than any other film in Warner Bros.’ 100-year history. The Margot Robbie-starrer was also the highest-grossing film ever from a female filmmaker at the domestic box office, and also one with the biggest opening weekend for a non-sequel, non-remake, non-superhero film.



Oppenheimer, on the other hand, collected $952,021,870 gross worldwide; it ranks third in the list of 2023’s highest grossers after the animated film, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, a surprise hit of the year, which grossed an impressive $1,361,367,353 worldwide. In the midst of these triumphs, however, Hollywood grappled with strikes by the writers and actors guilds for five months, which paralysed production, leading to the postponement of major titles like Dune 2 to 2024.



There were too many films that are still under production. The impact of the strike was evident at the festivals during the Fall; the red carpets that were rolled out were noticeably sparse. Even though the historical halt in production over writers-actors’ working conditions was declared over in September, its repercussions will be seen in the months to come.



The Superhero sagas



Even though critics were keen to write off the superhero genre after the failure of the tentpoles with inflated budgets by Disney and Warner, the year saw some of them maintain their formidable presence at the cash counters, with Disney’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 raking in an impressive $845.6 million worldwide.



However, the rest of the films from the stable, including The Little Mermaid, Elemental, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania generated expectations, but did not meet them. But here is the paradox: with $476,071,180 gross earnings, Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly-starrer Ant-Man and the Wasp figures at the 10th position of this year’s best grossers.



Similarly, The Little Mermaid, Rob Marshall-directed Disney remake, starring Halle Bailey, ranks seventh in the list of highest grossers of the year, with worldwide gross of $569,626,289 at the box-office. And Elemental has been ranked ninth on the list of highest grossers, with a collection of $496,176,105. The Pixar animated romance explored how people from different backgrounds (fire and water) can overcome their differences. Sony’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which notched up $691 million globally, too, is among the year’s standouts. With Warner’s heartwarming family musical prequel Wonka opening between $35-40 million domestically, on top of $43 million from early international debuts, all does not seem to be lost.



The Marvels and The Flash stumbled, and DC Universe’s outing Blue Beetle, directed by Angel Manuel Soto, failed to translate its charms into robust ticket sales. However, as 2023 draws to a close, it is tough to sound the death knell of the superhero movie. Marvel still seems to be mightier than any franchise around.



DC’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, a December release and the sequel to its billion dollar-making predecessor, may have received negative reviews, but it has not been a dampener commercially; as DC Extended Universe goes for a reboot, we can expect the powerhouse to bring some magic back in the New Year. Agreed that it has dented the genre, with its last eight films over five years all failing to top $400 million, but we must remember that the first Aquaman in 2017 was a blockbuster that earned $1.15 billion in total.