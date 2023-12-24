Not long after Trial By Fire, Jha returned to helm Kohrra, another superbly-observed series from the Clean Slate stable, meticulously led by the ever-dependable Sudip Sharma. In a sense, the show unravels like a police procedural in the same vein as Paatal Lok but the scope is entirely different. Sharma, Jha, and writers Gunjit Chopra and Diggi Sisodia reign in the impulses of an investigative thriller to reveal, with the precision of a scientist, the faultlines in human complicity and culpability. The result is a show that is rooted and refined — nearly every frame feels like an urgent reminder that an execution of this caliber and depth is impossible without a distinct commitment to nurturing exciting voices and keeping their vision away from any interference.



This exact combination of attention to detail and a sincerity toward challenging the status-quo was visible in a host of shows that came out this year — right from Raj and DK’s Farzi to their Guns and Gulaabs, two creators who continue to prove that no one can crack long-form narratives like them, irrespective of the genre. Especially of note are the year’s documentary series — Rainbow Rishta, Cinema Marte Dum Tak — which made a case for the form as a legitimate storytelling piece, eschewing superficiality for a fond affection for the medium and their subjects.



The stacked list of shows — Jubilee, Kaala Paani, Scoop, Dahaad, Jubilee, Class, Mumbai Diaries, Scam 2003: The Telgi Story — which offered inventive ways of seeing, even when they revealed chinks in the armour, reflects a persistence by showrunners that demands acclaim. In Indian streaming this year, there was space for newcomers, emerging voices, established storytellers, and gifted actors, as long as they were able to grasp the rhythm and tone of longform storytelling as a beast of its own. Hindi films, then, were merely incidental — the real crowd-pullers unfolded on smaller screens across the country.