The Federal

While Hindi cinema relied on star power, Indian streaming finally came of age and delivered the biggest hits, with longform storytelling emerging as a beast of its own

Poulomi Das
24 Dec 2023 3:30 AM GMT

Twelve months down, Hindi cinema and the Hindi streaming landscape couldn’t be more unrecognizable from each other. If the cinema of this year has largely taken a turn toward testosterone-heavy gyrating, then the Hindi shows on offer have valiantly balanced the tightrope between storytelling and show-building. It’s true that this is also the year that has rescued Hindi cinema as an industry, reinforcing the belief that Indians will buy a ticket to watch a movie even when they boast a subscription to at least two streaming platforms. But a quick glance at the names, scope, and star cast of the films that have turned into box-office successes will also reveal that the outcome is barely a step forward in audience appetite or cinematic experimentation. That is to say, Indian audiences will flock in hordes to the theatres only when there is a Khan or a Kapoor attached to a project.

From Raj and DK’s Farzi to their Guns and Gulaabs, two creators continue to prove that no one can crack long-form narratives like them, irrespective of the genre.

From Raj and DK’s Farzi to their Guns and Gulaabs, two creators continue to prove that no one can crack long-form narratives like them, irrespective of the genre.


streaming platformOTT series
Poulomi Das
About the AuthorPoulomi Das
Poulomi Das is a film and culture writer
Next Story
X