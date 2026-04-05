US readies to deploy its most lethal long-range missiles as Iran holds its ground: Report

The Iran war appears to be entering a dangerous new phase as the United States is preparing to deploy some of its most lethal long-range weapons, the JASSM-ER missiles, to strike Iranian targets. Recent reports indicate a significant escalation in US military posturing toward Iran, after two US military aircraft was brought down by Iran on Saturday (April 4).

According to Bloomberg, the Pentagon is planning a massive campaign that would utilise nearly the entire global inventory of JASSM-ER (Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile-Extended Range) cruise missiles. This strategy involves consolidating stockpiles from strategic positions worldwide to focus a concentrated, stealth-driven strike capability on Iranian targets.

The JASSM-ER (Joint Air-to-Surface Missile–Extended Range) is a stealthy cruise missile capable of striking targets over 600 miles (965 km) away. It is designed to hit high-value, well-defended targets from a safe distance, reducing risk to the launching aircraft.

Also read: How Iran brought down two US military aircraft and why it is significant

The move comes amid US President Donald Trump’s threat last week that he would bomb Iran “back to the Stone Age”.

America's missile stockpiles

Bloomberg, citing sources, reported that an order to draw the roughly $1.5 million missiles from stockpiles in the Pacific was issued at the end of March. Missiles from multiple locations, including US facilities, are being moved to US Central Command bases and to Fairford in the UK.

The report alleged that Trump administration pressured British leadership to grant permission for its bases to serve as a staging ground for Iranian operations.

A significant share of the US arsenal committed to the Iran conflict includes both extended-range JASSM-ER missiles and a large portion of the standard JASSM variant, which has a strike range of roughly 250 miles (402 km).

These long-range systems have allowed US forces to operate from safer distances, limiting risk to personnel. However, the heavy reliance on such weapons is steadily eroding stockpiles that were originally reserved for potential high-intensity conflicts with more capable adversaries, including China.