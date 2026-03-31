US burns $10,300 a second in Iran war, says SIPRI study

The United States has spent an estimated $27.68 billion (Rs 2.63 lakh crore) on its war on Iran, burning through about $10,300 every second, a recent study has found. The data, based on research by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), suggests the costs will continue to rise as the conflict shows no signs of easing.

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Under the Donald Trump administration, the US is estimated to be spending around $890 million (Rs 8,455 crore) per day on the war. This includes the cost of munitions, air operations, naval deployments, missile defence, intelligence and logistics, the report said.

Where does the money go?

A significant share, about 36 per cent, of this expenditure is on munitions and missiles, amounting to nearly $320 million per day (Rs 3,040 crore). This includes Tomahawk cruise missiles, JDAM bombs and other precision-guided weapons. Since the start of the conflict, the US has fired an estimated 12,000 to 15,000 munitions, including roughly 1,000-2,000 missiles.

Spending on air operations, including fighter sorties, bomber runs, aerial refuelling and reconnaissance, is estimated at $245 million per day (Rs 2,327.5 crore), accounting for 27.5 per cent of daily expenditure.

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Naval operations cost around $155 million per day (Rs 1,472.5 crore), covering carrier strike groups, destroyers and submarines. Missile defence systems such as THAAD, Patriot batteries and Aegis interceptors account for about $95 million per day (Rs 902.5 crore), or 10.7 per cent of daily spending.

Intelligence and cyber operations cost approximately $45 million per day (Rs 427.5 crore), including ISR platforms, satellite imagery and cyber activities. Personnel and logistics add another $30 million per day (Rs 285 crore).

Beyond operational costs, The Wall Street Journal reported that in the first three weeks alone, US losses from damaged military assets and infrastructure are estimated at $1.4-2.9 billion.

Additional budget request

The White House has indicated that Trump may seek financial support from Arab countries for the war effort. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president is open to the idea and is likely to address it soon. Meanwhile, media reports say the Pentagon has asked the White House to approve nearly $200 billion to fund the Iran war and replenish weapons.

Also read: Hard to believe, but Trump’s ‘pause’ should mean ‘end of Iran war’



Meanwhile, Iran has demanded US compensation for war damages as a condition for negotiations and has carried out missile and drone attacks on American bases in the Middle East in retaliation.