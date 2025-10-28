Mahagathbandhan unveils ‘Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran’ manifesto for Bihar Assembly polls

The Mahagathbandhan released its manifesto titled 'Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran' for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections on Tuesday (October 28).

Addressing that gathering at the event, Mahagathbandhan CM candidate and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, "...Nitish Kumar is like a puppet in NDA...The BJP is just using the face of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar...Union Home Minister Amit Shah has already confirmed that Nitish Kumar will not become the CM of Bihar...BJP will not make Nitish Kumar the Chief Minister after the elections...The INDIA alliance has declared me as the CM face, but NDA has not done even a single press conference to declare who will be the CM face of NDA..."

VIP chief and Mahagathbandhan's Deputy CM face, Mukesh Sahani, vowed to fulfil all the public's aspirations, claiming that the Grand Alliance has the support of the people of Bihar.

"...Today we have launched the Sankalp Patra for a new Bihar...For the next 30-35 years, we will work for the service of the people of Bihar. We will fulfil all the public's aspirations. We will complete all the promises made to the public...The public of the state is standing in support of the Mahagathbandhan, and we are forming the government in Bihar. On the other hand, the NDA has no 'Sankalp'..." said Sahani as quoted by ANI.

During the event, Congress leader Pawan Khera said, "The Mahagathbandhan was the first to announce its chief ministerial candidates. It also released its manifesto first...This shows who is serious about Bihar... We decided from day one what we would do for Bihar...We have to get Bihar back on track...Today is a very auspicious day as the state of Bihar was waiting for this 'pran'...".

