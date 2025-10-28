Mahagathbandhan unveils ‘Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran’ manifesto for Bihar Assembly polls
Mahagathbandhan launches its 2025 Bihar manifesto ‘Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran’, pledging to build a new Bihar and fulfil people’s aspirations
The Mahagathbandhan released its manifesto titled 'Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran' for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections on Tuesday (October 28).
Addressing that gathering at the event, Mahagathbandhan CM candidate and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, "...Nitish Kumar is like a puppet in NDA...The BJP is just using the face of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar...Union Home Minister Amit Shah has already confirmed that Nitish Kumar will not become the CM of Bihar...BJP will not make Nitish Kumar the Chief Minister after the elections...The INDIA alliance has declared me as the CM face, but NDA has not done even a single press conference to declare who will be the CM face of NDA..."
VIP chief and Mahagathbandhan's Deputy CM face, Mukesh Sahani, vowed to fulfil all the public's aspirations, claiming that the Grand Alliance has the support of the people of Bihar.
"...Today we have launched the Sankalp Patra for a new Bihar...For the next 30-35 years, we will work for the service of the people of Bihar. We will fulfil all the public's aspirations. We will complete all the promises made to the public...The public of the state is standing in support of the Mahagathbandhan, and we are forming the government in Bihar. On the other hand, the NDA has no 'Sankalp'..." said Sahani as quoted by ANI.
During the event, Congress leader Pawan Khera said, "The Mahagathbandhan was the first to announce its chief ministerial candidates. It also released its manifesto first...This shows who is serious about Bihar... We decided from day one what we would do for Bihar...We have to get Bihar back on track...Today is a very auspicious day as the state of Bihar was waiting for this 'pran'...".
Also Read: Tejashwi: Law and order completely collapsed in Bihar, NDA govt least bothered
Waqf Act will be 'thrown into dustbin' if voted to power: Tejashwi Yadav
Bihar polls: Tejashwi promises to double pay of panchayat system heads
Bihar polls: Decoding Grand Alliance's Tejashwi-Sahani gamble
Tejashwi promises 'clean govt' in Bihar, questions PM Modi over '55 scams'
Check for live updates here
Live Updates
- 28 Oct 2025 5:53 PM IST
Tejashwi Yadav renews demand to exclude toddy from Bihar liquor ban
Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has once again called for toddy — a traditional palm drink — to be excluded from the ambit of the Bihar Prohibition Act, arguing that even ruling NDA leaders have voiced similar support.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Yadav said, “We have said this earlier also that toddy should be exempted from the Bihar Prohibition Act.” He pointed out that several leaders within the NDA share this view, adding, “Many NDA members have also supported us in this, so the rest will be discussed later.”
The RJD leader’s renewed pitch comes amid growing debate over the state’s liquor prohibition policy, with critics arguing that it has hurt local livelihoods, particularly those of toddy tappers and small traders. Yadav’s remarks signal that the issue could become a key point of discussion in the run-up to the Bihar elections.
- 28 Oct 2025 5:51 PM IST
Grand Alliance vows MSP guarantee, ₹25 lakh health cover, quota hike in manifesto
The Mahagathbandhan in its manifesto for the Bihar Assembly Election 2025, has promised a wide-ranging welfare and reform agenda centered on minority rights, farmers’ welfare, healthcare, and enhanced social justice measures.
The alliance vowed to protect the constitutional rights of all minority communities, while announcing that the Waqf Amendment Bill will be put on hold. The manifesto said the management of Waqf properties will be made more transparent, welfare-oriented, and beneficial to the community. It further promised that the management of Buddhist temples in Bodh Gaya will be handed over to members of the Buddhist community.
In a major push for the agrarian sector, the Mahagathbandhan pledged to guarantee the purchase of all crops at the minimum support price (MSP) and to revive the Mandi and Market Committee system. The alliance said mandis will be reopened at divisional, subdivision, and block levels, and the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act will be reinstated. “Farmers will not be left at the mercy of middlemen — they will receive fair prices for their produce,” the manifesto stated.
On healthcare, the alliance announced a new Jan Swasthya Suraksha Yojana, under which every individual will be provided free health insurance coverage of up to ₹25 lakh.
The Mahagathbandhan also outlined plans to expand the scope of reservations. It said a law to raise the 50% reservation cap in line with population proportions would be sent to the Centre for inclusion in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, ensuring it is shielded from judicial review.
The manifesto further proposed increasing reservation for the Most Backward Classes in Panchayat and Municipal bodies from 20 per cent to 30 per cent, raising the Scheduled Caste quota from 16% to 20%, and ensuring a proportionate increase for Scheduled Tribes.
“This is a people’s manifesto, a roadmap to restore justice, equality, and prosperity in Bihar,” the Mahagathbandhan said in its statement.
- 28 Oct 2025 5:47 PM IST
Grand Alliance promises jobs, OPS, Rs 2,500 monthly aid for women in Bihar
The Grand Alliance has unveiled a slew of welfare promises ahead of the Bihar elections, pledging employment, pension restoration, and financial support for women if it forms the next government.
According to the alliance’s announcement, an act ensuring a government job for at least one member of every family in the state will be passed within 20 days of assuming power.
The alliance also vowed to reinstate the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), a long-standing demand of state government employees.
A major highlight of the manifesto is the Mai-Behin Maan Yojana, under which women will receive ₹2,500 per month starting December 1, amounting to ₹30,000 annually for the next five years.
In addition, every household will be entitled to 200 units of free electricity.
Calling the pledges a “guarantee of change,” INDIA bloc leaders said the initiatives were aimed at “ensuring social security, empowering women, and restoring dignity to every household in Bihar.”
- 28 Oct 2025 5:42 PM IST
Tejashwi Yadav urges officials to stay neutral ahead of Bihar polls
Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has appealed to government officers to remain impartial ahead of the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, warning them against “dishonesty and dictatorial behaviour.”
In a sharp statement, Yadav claimed that an unprecedented level of security deployment was underway in the state. “For the first time in Bihar, 1,500 companies of central forces are being deployed,” he said, adding that his alliance was aware of “what instructions were given two or three days ago.”
He urged officers to uphold their constitutional duties, saying, “Those who have taken an oath to the Constitution must not carry out anyone’s wrongful orders. Do not act dictatorially, do not be dishonest, and do not steal votes.”
Yadav asserted that both the Mahagathbandhan and the people of Bihar were alert to any attempts at manipulation. “The people will not allow their policy of deceit and dictatorship to succeed. They will protect their votes and will not tolerate dishonesty,” he said.
Appealing for fair conduct from officials, the RJD leader added that voters were determined to bring change. “The people of Bihar are desperate and eager for a change of power. They have been waiting for this opportunity. Now, on the 6th and the 11th, they will have that chance — and this time, they will not miss it,” Yadav said.