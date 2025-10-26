Bihar polls: Tejashwi promises to double pay of panchayat system heads

If the INDIA bloc comes to power in Bihar, allowances of the representatives of its Panchayati Raj system will be doubled, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said on Sunday (October 26). He also announced an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh and pension for them.

The Panchayati Raj system consists of three levels of governance — zilla parishad, panchayat samiti, and gram panchayat. The chairpersons are known as ‘mukhiya’ (gram panchayat), ‘pramukh’ (panchayat samiti), and ‘adhyaksha’ (zilla parishad).

Pay hike in June

The Nitish Kumar government had in June increased allowances and other benefits of Panchayati Raj institution functionaries and ward members across the state.

The monthly allowance of zilla parishad adhyakshas was increased to Rs 30,000 from Rs 20,000, panchayat samiti pramukhs to Rs 20,000 from Rs 10,000, and panchayat mukhiyas to Rs 7,500 per month from Rs 5,000. At present, 8,053 panchayats, 533 panchayat samitis, and 38 zilla parishads are functional in the state.

A ‘gram kachahari’ has also been established in each gram panchayat for dispensation of justice at the doorstep of the rural populace, officials said.

Interest-free loans

“If the INDIA bloc is voted to power, monthly allowances of the representatives of Bihar’s Panchayati Raj system will be doubled. We will also substantially increase the margin money, per quintal, of PDS distributors in the state,” Tejashwi told reporters.

PDS ((public distribution system) distributors are currently paid Rs 258.40 per quintal as commission in the state.

“Besides, we will provide interest-free loans worth up to Rs 5 lakh to barbers, potters, and carpenters in the state,” he added.

More promises

Earlier, Tejashwi had announced that if the INDIA bloc comes to power, it will give “permanent employee” status to all contractual employees working in different departments of the state government.

Tejashwi had also announced according “government employee status” to around 2 lakh “community mobilisers” of “Jeevika Didis” working in the state, and a monthly salary of Rs 30,000 for them. Besides, he had promised providing one government job to every family in Bihar.

JD(U) reaction

Reacting to the RJD leader’s latest announcements, JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar told news agency PTI, “People know that all his promises are hollow. He is accused in 27 cases of corruption and other crimes… Cases are pending against him in Bihar, Delhi, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. Voters are well aware of what Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has done for representatives of the Panchayati Raj system and PDS distributors.”

People want to know “how Tejashwi Yadav made assets worth Rs 13.41 crore in his 10 years of political life as an MLA”, Neeraj Kumar asserted.

The 243-member Bihar assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with the results set to be announced on November 14.

(With agency inputs)