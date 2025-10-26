Waqf Act will be 'thrown into dustbin' if voted to power: Tejashwi Yadav

Addressing public rallies in the Muslim-dominated areas in Bihar, the opposition coalition's CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav promised that he would revoke the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act if the Mahagathbandhan is elected to power.

On Sunday (October 26), during the rallies in Katihar and Kishanganj districts, Tejashwi said his father, Lalu Prasad, the RJD chief, never compromised with communal forces in the country.

He charged Nitish Kumar and the RSS with growing communal hatred in the state. He also alleged that the ruling NDA alliance had failed to contribute to the development of the state. He said, under the NDA ruling for a prolonged period, Bihar has remained one of the most backward and poor states in the country.

Slams 'divisive politics'

"But Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has always supported such forces. It is because of him that the RSS and its affiliates are spreading communal hatred in the state as well as in the country. The BJP should be called 'Bharat Jalao Party'. If the INDIA bloc comes to power in the state, we will throw the Waqf Act into the dustbin," Tejashwi said.

Parliament passed the Waqf (Amendment) Act in April. The ruling BJP-led NDA hailed the law as a step towards transparency and empowerment for backward Muslims and women in the community, while the Opposition criticised it, alleging that it infringed upon the rights of Muslims.

On October 25, RJD MLC Mohammad Qari Sohaib stirred a controversy by stating that if Tejashwi becomes the CM of Bihar, "all bills will be torn apart, including the Waqf Bill", which invited a barrage of attacks from rival parties, who questioned how a state CM could change a central law.

Tejashwi, meanwhile, claimed that this election is a fight to protect the Constitution, democracy, and brotherhood.

"People of the state are tired of the 20-year-old Nitish Kumar government. The CM is not in his senses. Corruption is rampant in every department of the government. The law and order situation has completely collapsed in the state," he alleged.

Development of Seemanchal

Tejashwi alleged that even after Nitish serving as CM for 20 years and Narendra Modi as being PM for 11 years, Bihar remained the most backward and poor state in the country. Yadav claimed that the NDA government has done nothing to development of the Seemanchal region. The region, comprising Purnia, Araria, Kishanganj and Katihar districts, has a significant Muslim population.

"If we come to power, we will set up the Seemanchal Development Authority for the overall development of the region. A world-class university will be built here, besides a super-speciality hospital and a centre of the Aligarh Muslim University," he said.

"Seemachal is the poorest region of the state. This is the time to teach them a lesson," he added.

(With agency inputs)