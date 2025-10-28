Tejashwi: Law and order completely collapsed in Bihar, NDA govt least bothered

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and INDIA bloc's Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, on Tuesday (October 28), alleged that the law and order situation has completely collapsed in Bihar, and that the NDA government in the state was “least bothered” about it.

While addressing a rally at Marhaura in Saran ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Yadav emphasised that the INDIA bloc must be brought to power to address the grievances of the people.

Govt job for every family

“Saran is witnessing murder, decoy, abduction and loot every day. But, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is least bothered about it… he never comes to console the victims. This is sheer insensitivity on the part of the government,” he claimed.

“Vote for the INDIA bloc to ensure improved law and order, jobs and redressal of grievances,” Yadav added, reiterating his promise of one government job to every family in the state if his alliance comes to power.

The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11. The election results will be announced on November 14.

(With agency inputs)