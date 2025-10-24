Tejashwi promises 'clean govt' in Bihar, questions PM Modi over '55 scams'

RJD leader and INDIA bloc chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Friday (October 24) accused the Centre of shielding corrupt leaders and criminals in Bihar, and asserted that he will present a clean government if the Opposition alliance comes to power in the state.

The former deputy CM also promised that he would ensure a government that would listen to the people's grievances and provide affordable medicines and jobs for them.

While talking to reporters in Patna, Yadav said, “The BJP sets up factories in Gujarat and seeks victory in Bihar. This is not going to happen."

‘What action has PM taken against 55 Bihar scams?’

Responding to PM Narendra Modi's charges of 'jungle raj' that prevailed during the RJD rule in Bihar, he said, “The prime minister had himself recounted 55 scams of the Nitish Kumar government. What action has he taken? 'Jungle raj' is where no appropriate action is taken against scams, and where criminals roam free.”

He alleged that the BJP-ruled states witness the most criminal activities in India.

‘I don’t tell half-truths and lies’

Yadav said, “I don’t tell half-truths and lies. You all know that what I say, I do. If the INDIA bloc wins the elections, Tejashwi will become the CM of the people. I will ensure there will be no crime and present a corruption-free government in Bihar. Our government will ensure education, medicines, and jobs for the people of Bihar. We will make sure that our government listens to the grievances of the people," he asserted.

The RJD leader reiterated his promise of providing a government job to each household and regularising the services of contractual workers and community mobilisers.

