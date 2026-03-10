Centre rejigs gas allocation priority amid Iran war; LPG, CNG, piped cooking gas on top

Amid disruptions to imported gas supplies caused by the widening West Asia conflict, the Centre has revised the priority order for allocating domestically produced natural gas, placing LPG production alongside CNG and piped cooking gas at the top.

Under the revised allocation, requirements of these sectors will be fully met first before gas is supplied to other sectors, according a gazette notification. The fertiliser sector has been placed at the second place, with at least 70 per cent of their past six months’ demand being met.

At No. 3, gas supply to tea industries, manufacturing and other industrial consumers will be maintained at 80 per cent of their past six-month average gas consumption subject to operational availability, it said.

All city gas distribution (CGD) entities supplying gas to industrial and commercial consumers have been placed at No. 4 on the priority list.

Domestic gas production to be diverted to priority sectors

Domestic gas production, which meets about half of the country’s consumption of 191 million standard cubic metres per day, will be diverted to the priority sectors by curtailing supplies to petrochemical plants, power units and high-priced gas consumers.

Following US-Israeli strikes in Iran, and Tehran’s sweeping retaliation across the region, maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has sharply declined, insurance premiums have surged, and energy markets have responded with immediate volatility. Roughly one-fifth of the world’s seaborne oil and nearly a third of global LNG shipments pass through this narrow channel linking the Gulf to global markets.

The artery is the conduit for supply of most of India’s import of LNG as well as LPG. With tanker movement being stall, the government has reworked domestically available gas to keep the priority segments such as cooking needs of households and vehicular transport going.

Natural gas pumped out of ground or below sea bed is used to generate electricity, produce fertilizer, turned into CNG to fire automobiles and piped to household kitchens for cooking. It is also used to produce cooking gas LPG.

Restaurants stare at bleak future

This comes as restaurants across the country are staring at a bleak future with existing stock expected to last only for one or two days due to the lack of commercial LPG cylinder supply.

Some of the hotels and restaurants have already cut the number of food items offered in order to reduce the LPG use.

The Tamil Nadu Hotels Association, a body representing the hotels and restaurants in the state, on March 7, appealed to the Centre to withdraw its order instructing oil marketing companies to suspend commercial LPG cylinders.

The Gujarat government has imposed a 50 per cent cut on industrial uses of gas amid concerns over the West Asia conflict, to ensure that domestic LPG distribution remains uninterrupted.

Similarly, the Bengaluru Hotels Association warned on Monday that hundreds of hotels and restaurants across the city are on the brink of shutting down from Tuesday after the supply of commercial LPG cylinders was abruptly halted.

On March 7, the prices of domestic LPG and commercial cylinders were hiked by Rs 60 and Rs 114.5, respectively.

Allocation rejig to maintain supplies

“The Central Government has assessed that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East has resulted in the disruption of liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments through the Strait of Hormuz and suppliers have invoked force majeure clause,” the notification said, saying the supply cuts would entail diversion of natural gas to the priority sectors.

The allocation rejig has been done to maintain supplies and securing equitable distribution and availability of natural gas for priority sector.

The supply of natural gas to “domestic piped natural gas (cooking gas supplied to household through pipes) supply; Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for transport, and LPG production including LPG shrinkage requirements” shall be treated as priority allocation and would be supplied 100 per cent of their average past six-month gas consumption, it said.

Fertilizers, tea among top priorities

Pipeline compressor fuel and other essential pipeline operational requirements too have been put in this priority as without gas the pipelines cannot function.

“The supply of natural gas to the fertilizer plants shall ensure 70 per cent of their past six month average gas consumption, subject to operational availability,” it said, adding that the units shall not use the gas supply for any other purpose except in the production of fertilizers and the allocation to a particular unit cannot be diverted to any other unit.

“The gas marketing entities shall ensure that gas supply to tea industries, manufacturing and other industrial consumers supplied through the national gas grid is maintained at 80 per cent of their past six month average gas consumption subject to operational availability,” the order said, placing the sector at No.3 priority.

Commercial consumers to get 80 pc of 6-month average

All CGD entities shall ensure that industrial and commercial consumers supplied through their networks receive 80 per cent of their past six-month average gas consumption subject to operational availability.

“The gas required to meet the priorities shall be through full or partial curtailment of gas supplied in the following order of priority: (a) petrochemical facilities not limited to ONGC Petrol Additions Ltd, GAIL Pata Petrochemical Complex, Reliance O2C and other High-Pressure High Temperature (HPHT) gas consumers; (b) power plants as required,” it said.

Oil-refining companies shall absorb the impact of LNG supply disruption to the extent feasible by reducing gas allocation to refineries to approximately 65 per cent of the past six-month gas consumption, it said.

State-owned gas utility GAIL has been tasked to manage the supplies of natural gas to implement priority order.

(With agency inputs)