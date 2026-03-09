No LPG stock: Bengaluru hotels warn of shutdown from Tuesday

Hundreds of hotels and restaurants across Bengaluru are on the brink of shutting down from Tuesday (March 10) after the supply of commercial LPG cylinders was abruptly halted, the Bengaluru Hotels Association warned on Monday.

The association said oil companies had given no prior notice before stopping supplies — a move it described as a serious blow to an industry that feeds lakhs of people daily.

Also Read: India's cooking gas crisis has a homegrown solution — induction stoves

"The supply of gas cylinders for commercial use has been stopped from today," the association said in a notice. "Since the hotel industry is classified as an Essential Service, the common people, senior citizens, students, and medical and other people who depend on it will face difficulties in their daily meals."

'Big blow to the industry'

The disruption has come as a shock to the industry, particularly because oil companies had earlier assured stakeholders there would be no supply disruption for at least 70 days. "The sudden stoppage of supply is a big blow to the hotel industry," the association said, in a statement.

Also Watch/Read: 'Jaishankar dodged the hard questions on West Asia'| Capital Beat

The crisis is unfolding against the backdrop of mounting global energy volatility triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia involving the US, Israel and Iran. The war has disrupted key oil and gas supply routes, pushing global energy prices past $100 a barrel and raising concerns over LPG availability in import-dependent countries like India.

India relies heavily on Gulf nations for LPG imports, with most shipments passing through the Strait of Hormuz — a critical global energy chokepoint. Any sustained disruption in the region risks cascading effects on domestic fuel supply and prices.

The Bangalore Hotels Association has appealed to the Union government to intervene urgently and restore commercial gas supply before the situation worsens.

"We expect the Union Ministers concerned to take immediate action and resume commercial gas supply and provide support to the hotel industry," it said.

If supplies are not restored, the association warned, hotels across the city will suspend operations from Tuesday.