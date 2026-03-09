- Home
India's cooking gas crisis has a homegrown solution — induction stoves
9 March 2026 6:30 AM IST
As LPG prices spike and Qatar's gas exports get choked off, India must make the politically difficult shift to coal-powered electric cooking
In the aftermath of the US-Israeli attack on Iran, global oil and gas supplies stand curtailed. Their prices are going up, and the US reluctance to risk lives by sending in ground troops leaves the Iranian regime intact, leaving it to decide when to end the war.
It is inevitable that India would face sharp increases in the cost of energy, as the country depends heavily on imported energy: well over 80 per cent for crude, and about half for natural gas and cooking gas.
A Great Indian Electric Kitchen makes sense
♦ Induction stoves are nearly twice as energy-efficient as gas
♦ It avoids LPG cylinder distribution and transport costs
♦ India has abundant coal to power the transition domestically
♦ Foreign wars and sanctions cannot disrupt coal-based power supply
♦ Rural electrification has already wired up most Indian homes
Cooking gas, LPG expensive
Indians have traditionally used firewood or other biomass for cooking. This produces a lot of smoke, and is injurious to health, particularly of women, who do most of the cooking, and of the very young, who tend to be around their mothers. As incomes and living standards rose, those who could afford to, switched over to cooking with gas. Making gas available for cooking is expensive.
Offer of patronage
Using electricity
About half the power generation capacity in India is based on non-fossil sources: renewables about 40 per cent, nuclear less than 2 per cent, hydel 9.8 per cent, and thermal 48 per cent. But when it comes to actual generation, thermal plants account for about 75 per cent of the power, renewables contributing 13-14 per cent, nuclear, about 3 per cent and the rest from hydel.
The climate equation
Synthetic gas
India must encourage mining of coal, minimising social and environmental disruption. Except for some types of virgin forests, which should be left totally untouched, others can be removed, if necessary, with compensatory afforestation carried out systematically.
Tribal populations, if displaced, should be rehabilitated with cultural sensitivity, not left to degrade into drink and prostitution, as has happened in some cases, and the cost of such elaborate rehabilitation fully built into the cost of the coal freed up by such disruption.
Coal untapped
